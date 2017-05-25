22°
Rochelle sails to Moreton Bay Art prize

Adam Hourigan
| 25th May 2017 9:00 AM
Seelands mixed media artist Rochelle Summerfield has taken out top honours at the 2017 Moreton Bay Region Art Awards.

Ms Summerfield received an acquisitive prize for her collage Lost.

Moreton Bay Regional Council Deputy Mayor and Division 9 Councillor Mike Charlton congratulated the artist on her success at the launch of the awards lask week.

"It was certainly no easy task for our judge, [UQ Museum Art Director] Dr Campbell Gray, to select two winners out of the short-listed 130 high quality works,” Cr Charlton said.

The Moreton Bay Region Art Awards is open to entries from across the country.

"To have artists submit such amazing, skilled and personal works demonstrates not only the event's prestige but the creative excellence of all artists taking part in this year's awards.

"Hats off to Rochelle and all the artists, local and from across the country, on making the 2017 awards a showcase of artistic brilliance.”

The will now become part of the Moreton Bay Region Art Collection.

Dr Gray said narrowing the exhibition from such a large and complex group of entries to a group of finalists in the exhibition was difficult.

"But, the result provides the viewer with a wonderful experience of artistic expressions,” Dr Gray said.

"The qualities of the winning works included a balance of technical competence, psychological impact, and a capacity to cause the viewer to think again and to think differently.”

