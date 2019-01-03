Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rocks were hurled at Andrew Kessell's b-double travelling south on the Pacific Highway.
Rocks were hurled at Andrew Kessell's b-double travelling south on the Pacific Highway.
News

Rock 'explodes' truck windscreen

Kate Dodd
by
3rd Jan 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM

SANDY Beach truck driver Andrew Kessells has told Prime 7 News North Coast about the "very scary moment" his window exploded when a rock was thrown at him from an overpass.

The report said Andrew's truck was one of six hit during 1am and 2am on New Year's Eve on the Pacific Motorway near Coffs Harbour.

The rock smashed through his windscreen, he said, spraying glass around the cabin.

"If I wasn't wearing glasses at the time, chances are I would have had shards of glass in my eyes," he said.

The b-doubles automatic braking system caused the brakes to lock up on impact.

"The truck swerved to the right and (I was) lucky there were no cars beside me otherwise they wouldn't have been here today," he told Prime 7.

Police said one of the six vehicles was so badly damaged it needed to be towed away and they were appealing for witnesses with information to come forward.

More Stories

dangerous editors picks lucky escape nsw rock throwers truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 50+ activities for kids to do

    premium_icon SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 50+ activities for kids to do

    Whats On Get the kids off their electronics these school holidays, with this comprehensive list of fun activities for them to do!

    Don't put blind faith into GPS directions

    premium_icon Don't put blind faith into GPS directions

    Opinion Mobile phone applications send motorists down a death trap

    • 3rd Jan 2019 3:00 PM
    Clarence River identified as key area for marine investment

    premium_icon Clarence River identified as key area for marine investment

    News Marine industry to benefit from new infrastructure plan

    • 3rd Jan 2019 1:16 PM
    Baby girl suffers burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    Local Partners