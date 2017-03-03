Rock out with the quiz whizzes coming to Grafton

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis. The stars of the popular SBS quiz show will perform live on stage at Grafton's Saraton Theatre in June.

THE momentum for exclusive shows in Grafton continues as The RocKwiz Gang head to the Saraton Theatre on June 30.

This will be the popular SBS quiz show's only live performance between Newcastle and the Gold Coast.

RocKwiz Live TwentySeventeen is touring nationally with a cast of legends and up and coming young stars... join Julia, Brian, Dugald and the RocKwiz OrKestra as they leave the small screen to light up theatre stages all over Australia.

All your favourite segment will be there... Who Can It Be Now, Million Dollar Riff, The Furious Five, Contestant Karaoke. Be amazed by the dazzling duets, the special guests, Julia's charisma and Dugald's biceps.

As usual, Brian will be coaxing members of the audience to play key roles in the evening's shenanigans.