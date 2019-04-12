Rock pool ready for holiday swims

Final works are being completed on the Yamba Rockpool, which is expected to be open by the Easter holidays.

FOR THOSE looking for a dip this Easter holidays, the repairs to the Yamba rock pool are all but completed.

Clarence Valley Council is reporting that with only a few minor items to be signed off, the rock pool will be open in time for the Easter holidays, once the final pour of concrete has cured.

The pool was closed in alter January for rectification works to fix serious structural issues in the 50 year old Main Beach facility.

The work included replacement of the floor at the eastern end of the pool, and wave barriers and pumps were used to keep the ocean at bay.

THe budgeted cost was $278,000 coming from the Clarence Coast Reserve, and a couoncil spokesman said the work was completed on schedule and to budget.