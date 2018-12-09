Menu
An aerial view of the Yamba ocean pool.
Council News

Rock pool repair could be postponed

by Caitlan Charles
9th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
CLARENCE Valley Council may decline the tender for the repair of the Yamba Rock Pool.

With the tender deemed not to deliver value for money and the risk associated with accepting the tender, council staff have recommended council not accept the tender from GPM constructions.

Council put a call out for tenders in October of this year, with only two prospective tenders coming to the project site to familiarise themselves with the issue.

Tenders were assessed by the Tender Evaluation Committee, consisting of three staff, one being independent of the Open Spaces and Facilities section of Clarence Valley Council.

The tender was pre-estimate to cost $278,810, but the tendered amount is in excess of this, leading to the suggestion that council should refuse the tender.

The officers recommendation also suggests council should not re-tender because this was the only tender received.

If the officers recommendation goes though, council staff will seek quotes from suitable contractors to undertake the required work.

Councillors will discuss this at the meeting on Tuesday.

