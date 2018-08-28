Rocket man's dream

A ROCKET passed over the Sunshine Coast recently, moving faster than any object made by mankind.

The NASA Parker Solar Probe is speeding toward Venus, then the sun, after being launched on Sunday, August 12 in Florida.

Owen Bennedick and his son were watching as it passed their Wappa Falls Astronomical Observatory, fulfilling a childhood dream of Mr Bennedick who admits to always being a little bit "rocket-crazy".

"I'd really like to build a rocket here, but I don't know if the neighbours would appreciate it," he said.

Space missions into the solar system often need to travel years before reaching any major milestones, but the Parker Solar Probe is expected to sweep closer to the sun than any spacecraft in history later this year.

The rocket, which is the size of a small car, will hurtle past Venus and at its closest approach to the sun will reach speeds up to 700,000km/h.

"It's the first time we've ever seen a rocket ignited in outer space," he said.

The huge exhaust plume looked like a cloud, he said, and the rocket a tiny speck at its head.

"We've seen gazillions of satellites but that's the first rocket."

It will use Venus's gravity to get closer to the star than humankind has ever been, over seven flybys that will take a total of nearly seven years, and will gather information on the sun's atmosphere.

Mr Bennedick remembers when American astronaut John Glenn passed Australia to orbit the Earth, circling it three times in 1962.

He had been watching with his father, who used his searchlight for kangaroo shooting to beam a 'hello' from their property, south of Rockhampton.

Mr Bennedick recalls listening to a transcript of the mission, where John Glenn noticed their light.

"He said, 'there's a big bright light just south of Rockingham' [sic] - that was me and Dad with the searchlight, shining it at his spacecraft."

The Parker Solar Probe will reach Venus in just 52 days, the fastest journey to another planet from Earth.