prison07c CI07/0308/4 Capricornia Correctional Centre
Crime

Rockhampton prison officers suspended immediately

Christine Mckee
by
4th Apr 2019 5:54 PM | Updated: 6:41 PM
THREE officers from Capricorn Correctional Centre have been suspended, effective immediately pending the outcome of a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Queensland Corrective Services served the officers with suspension notices today.

They are under investigation by the Ethical Standard Unit and the Crime and Corruption Commission for inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

QCS has worked collaboratively and cooperatively with the CCC during this process.

A spokesperson for Queensland Corrective Services said as the investigation was ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this point, other than to reiterate there was no place in the QCS for behaviour which endangers the safety and security of our centres, our officers, and prisoners.

"As a top tier front line public safety agency, QCS expects the highest ethical and professional standards from our officers," the spokesperson said.

"We continue to provide full cooperation to the CCC in this matter, and we are thankful for their work in investigating these allegations, which builds on the work done by Taskforce Flaxton."

