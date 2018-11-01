Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Big River Rockers join with Westlawn in a not very rock and roll dance of the Macarena on Jacaranda Thursday.
The Big River Rockers join with Westlawn in a not very rock and roll dance of the Macarena on Jacaranda Thursday. Adam Hourigan
News

Rockin' out for Jacaranda Thursday

1st Nov 2018 4:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Big River Rockers are always a sight to behold on Jacaranda Thursday. Spinning, dipping, lifting and dancing the day away on a chequerboard dance floor.

The dedicated 'family' braved a day in the hot sun yesterday to bring joy into the lives of passers-by and even got a few people involved.

Lorraine Lloyd has been dancing for 15 years and said the Rockers love Jacaranda Thursday because it brings the main street of Grafton to life.

"We started off down in front of Darrell Lea about 10 years ago, we used to dance there and we've been in front of I Scream for about five or six years,” she said.

"We absolutely love it. The atmosphere and people, the social side, the music and dancing, the whole atmosphere of Jacaranda.”

Lorraine said the group has a real family atmosphere, with even her own daughter taking part when she comes home.

"We get out there, we love getting people to join what we do. We love dancing to music, and everything about being Big River Rockers.”

The Big River Rockers will dance at the Telstra Riverlight Festival tonight and they performed at Retro Fest last weekend.

If you want to join the Big River Rockers, go to their Facebook page for details of social dances and events.

Related Items

big river rockers jacaranda festival 2018 jacaranda thursday
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Angelo Notaras has died, but he leaves a lasting legacy

    premium_icon Angelo Notaras has died, but he leaves a lasting legacy

    News A businessman and community advocate who left a lasting legacy in every walk of life he entered has died at the age of 85.

    • 1st Nov 2018 4:55 PM
    Ramblers flock to Jacaranda Festival

    premium_icon Ramblers flock to Jacaranda Festival

    News Greyhound Racing Club packed to the brim with caravans

    • 1st Nov 2018 4:34 PM
    New bridge into Yamba to open

    New bridge into Yamba to open

    Politics Official opening to include three levels of government

    • 1st Nov 2018 3:14 PM
    Gunshot victim identified after his death in a ute tray

    premium_icon Gunshot victim identified after his death in a ute tray

    News Arrest made over shooting death of well-known local.

    Local Partners