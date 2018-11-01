Rockin' out for Jacaranda Thursday

The Big River Rockers join with Westlawn in a not very rock and roll dance of the Macarena on Jacaranda Thursday.

The Big River Rockers join with Westlawn in a not very rock and roll dance of the Macarena on Jacaranda Thursday. Adam Hourigan

THE Big River Rockers are always a sight to behold on Jacaranda Thursday. Spinning, dipping, lifting and dancing the day away on a chequerboard dance floor.

The dedicated 'family' braved a day in the hot sun yesterday to bring joy into the lives of passers-by and even got a few people involved.

Lorraine Lloyd has been dancing for 15 years and said the Rockers love Jacaranda Thursday because it brings the main street of Grafton to life.

"We started off down in front of Darrell Lea about 10 years ago, we used to dance there and we've been in front of I Scream for about five or six years,” she said.

"We absolutely love it. The atmosphere and people, the social side, the music and dancing, the whole atmosphere of Jacaranda.”

Lorraine said the group has a real family atmosphere, with even her own daughter taking part when she comes home.

"We get out there, we love getting people to join what we do. We love dancing to music, and everything about being Big River Rockers.”

The Big River Rockers will dance at the Telstra Riverlight Festival tonight and they performed at Retro Fest last weekend.

If you want to join the Big River Rockers, go to their Facebook page for details of social dances and events.