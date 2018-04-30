Rocking at a ripe old age

Jockey Adam Best and Hidden Rock triumphantly return to scales after victory at the latest Ballina Jockey Club meeting. Photo Stuart Turner / The Northern Star

IN what will be his 79th race start in the Clarence Valley Wholesalers Benchmark 55 Handicap (1410m) according to trainer Shane Everson, Hidden Rock shows no signs of slowing down.

"He's a good old horse, no world beater, but he puts in and that's what counts," he said.

The nine-year-old has been in the Everson stables for many years since changing hands from former Grafton trainer Mark Lynch, and has become a much-loved family member.

"He's my daughter Tayla's favourite horse; she does everything with him," he said.

"We were originally not far off from retiring him last year, but Tayla was getting to the age where she could be his strapper, so we decided to give him one more go. He won that race, so it was the best birthday present for her."

When Everson first laid eyes on the (colour), he knew it would be a long-term relationship.

"When I first got him, he just liked a rock-hard track; the dryer the track, the better, but as he's matured with age, he appreciates the wet track," he said.

As such the forecast for Monday's race is not looking good for Hidden Rock.

"I was hoping for a lot wetter but he'll still run an alright race!" he said.

While some would say he's a fair way past his prime, Hidden Rock has really impressed punters with a solid third place run last start on a heavy Ballina track.

"I leave it up to the horse for retirement," Everson said.

"If he shows he doesn't have the zest for racing, then he will spend time being a pony club horse or just enjoy retirement in a big paddock. There's always going to be a place for him with us."

In the meantime, with nothing on his back (52kg with apprentice Olivia Pickering's claim) he is ripe for a good showing on Monday.