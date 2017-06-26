Rocking at high voltage

ACCA DACCA are brilliant. It's come directly from the horse's mouth, and that horse is Angus Young.

"If you can't see us, see ACCA DACCA," the music legend said.

Formed in Brisbane in 2000 by Larry Attard, who performs as the band's Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, grew up with a great deal of admiration for AC/DC.

As it turned out, Attard has the ability to belt out the material that made AC/DC so famous with ease and familiarity.

At one stage in the early 80s it was thought Angus and Malcolm Young were considering Larry for the front man's job after Bon's untimely passing, as both Malcolm and Angus were spotted firmly fixed on Larry at a SNAKE (Attard's original band) gig in Sydney. Attard was then called into Alberts Productions, Sydney to meet with George Young and Harry Vander, however at the end of the day, the position was given to Brian Johnson.

If you ask Attard he will tell you that forming a band such as ACCA DACCA was the last thing on his mind, but the decision was made to give it a try, and so was conceived, with jaw dropping results, ACCA DACCA.

