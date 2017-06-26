23°
News

Rocking at high voltage

26th Jun 2017 12:30 PM
THUNDERSTRUCK: ACCA DACCA will be taking on the Grafton District Services Club.
THUNDERSTRUCK: ACCA DACCA will be taking on the Grafton District Services Club. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ACCA DACCA are brilliant. It's come directly from the horse's mouth, and that horse is Angus Young.

"If you can't see us, see ACCA DACCA," the music legend said.

Formed in Brisbane in 2000 by Larry Attard, who performs as the band's Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, grew up with a great deal of admiration for AC/DC.

As it turned out, Attard has the ability to belt out the material that made AC/DC so famous with ease and familiarity.

At one stage in the early 80s it was thought Angus and Malcolm Young were considering Larry for the front man's job after Bon's untimely passing, as both Malcolm and Angus were spotted firmly fixed on Larry at a SNAKE (Attard's original band) gig in Sydney. Attard was then called into Alberts Productions, Sydney to meet with George Young and Harry Vander, however at the end of the day, the position was given to Brian Johnson.

If you ask Attard he will tell you that forming a band such as ACCA DACCA was the last thing on his mind, but the decision was made to give it a try, and so was conceived, with jaw dropping results, ACCA DACCA.

ACCA DACCA are playing at the Grafton District Services Club on July 22. Tickets are available from the GDSC website.

Grafton Daily Examiner
5 tips to get your money matters fit for the future

5 tips to get your money matters fit for the future

As the financial new year draws closer, it's time to get your head around some ideas to get your money matters into good shape.

Cane crush begins with growers confident of prices

The Harwood Mill seen from the Clarence River.

There is confidence among sugar growers as the annual crush begins.

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Teacher trio tops off eisteddfod

THE THREE 'OAMigos': Gwen Berman, Sr Anne Gallagher and Connie de Dassel play a trio to close the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod final concert.

Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod wraps up

Local Partners

Ear checks look into the future for children

Fluid in the ear may just be thought of as a cold, but it can harm language development in young children.

Golden anniversary for Anna and John

Anna and John Bransdon celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 24.

Celebrating 50 years of marriage with family and friends

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

11 things to do this weekend

Caz O'Hearns and Austin King are celebrating Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel on Saturday, 19th March, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

SCHAPELLE Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian has spoken of his loneliness for the first time since his lover of 11 years was deported from Bali.

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

Lot 3-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 155 acre parcel of ... $ 129,000

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 155 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

Freehold Investment - Better Than Money In The Bank!

6/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

House 1 2 1 $499,925

Solid investment opportunities with strong and secure returns almost sound too good to be true, but here is a buying opportunity that could well be one of the best...

TRANQUIL 1 ACRE SETTING

8 Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This three bedroom plus study brick home was built in 1994 and is set on a landscaped one acre (4,000 m2) block. Over...

Family Home That Ticks All The Boxes

9 Potaroo Place, Townsend 2463

House 4 4 4 449,000

Located in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac this double story home is large enough to comfortably accommodate the whole family. On the first floor of the...

A Golden Opportunity

2/7 Claude Street, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 Auction

When it comes to finding a property in town you will no doubt appreciate that supply is limited, particularly if you would like to be within walking distance to...

It&#39;s All About Position and Price

7/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 Reduced to...

Attractively priced and very well positioned, this lowset brick and tile unit is ideal for those looking to downsize or invest. It's a buying opportunity that is...

Master Built Quality

10 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This rendered master built family home personifies effortless entertaining all year round. The single level residence is perfectly positioned on the 4,457m2 block...

Superb Coast and Country Living

2 Wentworth Street, Palmers Island 2463

House 5 2 3 Auction

What a spot! Palmers Island has fast become a popular location for those who want to enjoy the best of both worlds, coastal lifestyle with country living. Set just...

HISTORIC RIVERFRONT HOME

1 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Purchase your own slice of tightly held riverfront real estate. A Beautiful Californian Bungalow retaining many ornate features. Ready to be sold unconditionally...

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!