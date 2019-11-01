Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
Crime

Rocks, letter boxes and bike thrown at house in melee

Tim Howard
by
1st Nov 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD Grafton man has been refused bail after he was charged with affray for his action during an incident in a Grafton street on Friday.

The court was told Wade Sullivan, along with two other people, had trapped their victims, which included two children, inside a house in Grafton.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said when police arrived they saw Sullivan and two other people hurling missiles at houses, which had several broken windows.

The evidence from police was they saw people throw a metal letterbox cover, a pair of box cutters and a children's bike at the houses. They said all three people outside the house were shouting abuse at those inside.

Sullivan's solicitor Michael Lantis said his client had been provoked by threats to his sister.

He suggested that Sullivan could be considered a special case under the state's new show cause bail laws because he was a carer for his seriously ill father, had a treatment plan in place for his mental health issues and that his actions were brought about by concern for his sister.

Ultimately the magistrate relied on older bail legislation: that he was on bail at the time of the offending and had a history of failing to comply with court orders, and that with his criminal history, he posed an unacceptable risk to the safety of the victims and the public.

Bail was refused and the case adjourned until December 9.

bail application clarence crime grafton local court magistrate kathy crittenden show cause
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I was hoping dad would tell us what happened to mum'

        premium_icon 'I was hoping dad would tell us what happened to mum'

        Crime Court told of violent altercation between accused, victim as murder trial continues

        SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca Thursday

        premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca Thursday

        People and Places Take a look at Jaca Thursday fun

        Want to be first to walk new Harwood Bridge? Here's how

        premium_icon Want to be first to walk new Harwood Bridge? Here's how

        News Find out all the details on once-in-a-lifetime experience

        BEHIND THE DESK: Have the summer openers been good enough?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Have the summer openers been good enough?

        Cricket Is Sri Lanka a good enough fixture after retaining the Ashes?