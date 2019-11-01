Rocks, letter boxes and bike thrown at house in melee

A 26-YEAR-OLD Grafton man has been refused bail after he was charged with affray for his action during an incident in a Grafton street on Friday.

The court was told Wade Sullivan, along with two other people, had trapped their victims, which included two children, inside a house in Grafton.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said when police arrived they saw Sullivan and two other people hurling missiles at houses, which had several broken windows.

The evidence from police was they saw people throw a metal letterbox cover, a pair of box cutters and a children's bike at the houses. They said all three people outside the house were shouting abuse at those inside.

Sullivan's solicitor Michael Lantis said his client had been provoked by threats to his sister.

He suggested that Sullivan could be considered a special case under the state's new show cause bail laws because he was a carer for his seriously ill father, had a treatment plan in place for his mental health issues and that his actions were brought about by concern for his sister.

Ultimately the magistrate relied on older bail legislation: that he was on bail at the time of the offending and had a history of failing to comply with court orders, and that with his criminal history, he posed an unacceptable risk to the safety of the victims and the public.

Bail was refused and the case adjourned until December 9.