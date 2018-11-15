Rocky adrenaline business to close the gates this Christmas

ROCKHAMPTON will lose its only go-kart track come Christmas if no one revs in and buys it.

It is with a heavy heart that owners Kim and Jason Rose have decided to close the business.

They put the business up for sale in February and unfortunately haven't had any takers.

It is not a matter of the business going broke, but a personal lifestyle choice for the husband and wife team.

"We had a 10 year plan and now we're at the end of the plan.... for us to go again... it's just the two of us... we just don't have anything left in that space," Mr Rose said.

"We've had a fantastic time but for us at this point of time in our lives we need a break.

"We're going to take some time off and enjoy life a little bit and go from there."

The business will close on December 23 but it will remain on the market.

KENROSE PARK SALE DETAILS:

Listed for $395,000

535 Yeppoon road

Only go-kart facility in CQ

1.76 hectares

Playground, amenities, BBQ area, track and fleet of carts

Contact Knight and Frank on 4921 2347

"That was always a hope of ours to pass it on to someone else so they could then take it to the next level," Mr Rose said.

"We have taken it as far as we want to take it."

Over the last couple of years, the couple looked at reducing business hours but it wasn't worth it.

"You can't do a small business at 80 per cent, you have to give 110 per cent every time," Mr Rose said.

"That's not in our DNA to drop to a level where we can't maintain a certain level of service."

His wife agreed.

"It's the sort of business where if someone came in with a lot of energy they could open it every day," Mrs Rose said.

Kenrose Park owners Kim and Jason Rose are asking for 'expressions of interest' for the ownership of their track. Contributed

Over the 10 years the couple have had the business, they have seen many families race around the tracks.

"There's a lot more going on under the surface.... people reconnect, dads talk to their kids about mechanical stuff, there are no electronic devices (phones have to go in lockers for rides) so you have to be hands on," Mr Rose said.

In recent years a putt putt golf course, playground, giant chess area, BBQ area and amenities have been added.

"It was Jason's brain child to turn it into what is now and we're very proud of what we have achieved," Mrs Rose said.

The couple would like to thank everyone, the public and the surrounding neighbours for their support through the years.

"As one door will close, another opens," Mrs Rose said.

"Someone will come along like we did 10 years ago and see something they can do and make it even bigger and better... that's our hope."