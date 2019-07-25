Rocky criminal makes list of Australia's dumbest

Rockhampton man Jake Kevin Watts had an arsenal of weapons and almost 20grams of meth in his car, drove disqualified to the police station to report as part of a bail condition.

Rockhampton man Jake Kevin Watts had an arsenal of weapons and almost 20grams of meth in his car, drove disqualified to the police station to report as part of a bail condition. Facebook

A ROCKHAMPTON criminal has made a list of Australia's dumbest criminals after his "almost comical" offending.

Jake Kevin Watts is a strong contender after reporting to police as part of bail conditions with a car full of drugs, guns and ammo.

Watts, who didn't even have licence, had tried to hide his illegal driving by hiding his car keys outside the Rockhampton police station before he went in, a court heard in 2017.

Read the full story here: This could be Queensland's dumbest crook

But a passer-by saw what he'd done, retrieved the keys and reported his actions to police, who then searched the vehicle.

Jailing Watts on drugs and weapons charges, which he admitted, Justice Duncan McMeekin said: "It's almost comical how he was arrested if it wasn't so serious."

A list compiled by the News Corp Australia Network has Watts as one of two Queensland criminals vying for the title of Queensland's dumbest criminal.

The story claims a Cairns man's actions have left him vying for the title as well. Read the full story here: Dumb and dumber of Australian crime

However, The Morning Bulletin staff feel there's a few contenders missing from this list.

A drunk Rockhampton man broke into the local zoo to steal a crocodile, only to have the croc snap back and the offender run from the scene - leaving behind evidence which he went to the police station to get back days later and led to his arrest.

Alex Michael Cope was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in May 2017 for the attempted crocodile kidnapping.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court Cope had climbed over a fence to get into the zoo in the early hours of Sunday, April 16.

Mr Fox said Cope then scaled another fence to get into the freshwater crocodile enclosure.

"He went to where the crocodile was," Mr Fox said.

"One of the crocodiles has bitten the defendant."

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Cope $300 and ordered a conviction be recorded.

"It's a bit of a silly thing to do, sticking your hand into the water where there is a crocodile," Mr Morrow said.

It's not the first bizarre croc crime at the zoo in recent years.

Back in 2006, a 1.2m female crocodile, called Missy, was stolen from the zoo.

The theft captured national media attention after The Morning Bulletin reported the thieves were initially believed to have been after a cuddly koala, but when the koala fought back, they went for the croc. Read the full story here: Zoo hunts for stolen croc

Two years after the theft - the crocodile was never found - a Rockhampton man was jailed for six months after pleading guilty to the crime and a string of other thefts.

The court had heard the croc had refused to go quietly and had scarred the attacker with scratch marks.

The man's girlfriend was the getaway driver who reportedly got the shock of her life when she turned to find a 1.2m croc in her back seat.

Which Rockhampton crime story do you think should make the list?