Rocky man fears for his life as his landline is disconnected

Larry Coleman is fighting Telstra to reconnect his landline at his rural home. CHRIS ISON

A MORNISH resident says he has been waiting almost a month for Telstra to fix his faulty phone line.

Larry Coleman, 67, who lives about 45kms from Rockhampton, has already had three heart attack, making a working phone line vital.

"We need communication out here for medical emergencies," he said.

On May 3, Mr Coleman woke up to find his landline was not working.

Using a mobile phone was not acceptable, he said.

"Even the mobile phone I am using now cuts in and out," Mr Coleman said.

"If we get cloud over us, my mobile doesn't work."

Trying to get in touch with his service provider was like trying to get blood out of a stone, a furious Mr Coleman claimed

"You cannot talk to them, it's like a brick wall is there," he said.

Mr Coleman claimed he has managed to organise several technician appointments to fix the issue but the technicians never showed up.

On three separate days, Mr Coleman says he stayed home without success.

"We have a case manager in the Philippines," Mr Coleman said.

"I can't understand how an engineer from Telstra can test the lines sitting in the Phillipines."

Mr Coleman said he is baffled at the poor communication service and coverage in this day and age.

"That here in Australia is unacceptable," he said,

"In the year 2000s this is disgraceful."

If it doesn't get it fixed soon, Mr Coleman said he was worried for his health.

"I have had three heart attacks, my chances of survival if I do have another event is not real good because of the time it would take to get emergency services," he said.

"It takes 90 minutes to get an ambulance here.

"My wife has kidney disorders so that telephone is vital to us."

Mr Coleman says he has been living at Mornish since 1991 and has seen "dozens of accidents",

"It's pretty primitive," he said.

"We have accidents out here, people have been killed here.

"Communication to emergency services is vital.

"We've had the ambulances come twice, accidents on the road.

"There have been helicopter rescues out here on occasions.

"Communication is pretty important because my nearest neighbour is 3.5kms away."

When The Morning Bulletin approached Telstra yesterday, they advised that the issue had now been resolved.

"A technician attended a pre-arranged appointment today (Friday) and repaired a fault that had been impacting Mr Coleman's fixed line services," Telstra Area General Manager Rachel Cliffe said.

"His services are now up and running and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."