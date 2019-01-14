Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roger Federer prepares for the Australian Open.
Roger Federer prepares for the Australian Open.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Djoker dismantling has Federer wary

by Leo Schlink
14th Jan 2019 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Roger Federer needs no prompting to reflect on the 2017 Australian Open.

The tournament marked his first major success in five years, crowned with successive five-set triumphs over Stan Wawrinka and nemesis Rafael Nadal.

Federer's stunning renaissance aside, the '17 edition was also significant for second seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic's surprise second-round loss to Denis Istomin.

Federer watched most of Istomin's dismantling of six-time champion Djokovic and, despite a 6-0 head-to-head tally against the Uzbeki, the Swiss is not taking anything for granted.

"I know what Denis did to Novak," Federer said.

"I watched basically the entire game a couple years ago when he beat Novak here.

 

Roger Federer in training ahead of the Australian Open.
Roger Federer in training ahead of the Australian Open.

 

"I've had some tough ones against him in the past. He can play well in fast courts, and that's what it's going to be a little bit here as well.

"Look, I'm playing good tennis. I'm confident that I think it needs a good performance by my opponent probably to beat me.

"That's always a good thought. But then again, I think I'm playing well.

"Depending on how you match up with your opponent, who is going to win the big points, the margins are so slim nowadays that I'm just not thinking too far ahead.

"I don't think I should because I think that would be a mistake. I hope I can put myself in contention as the tournament goes deeper, but we'll see.

Chasing his 100th career title at Melbourne Park, Federer could register a century of Open wins if he proceeds to a seventh title here.

The world No.3 has lost only once before the Melbourne Park semi-finals since 2003, compiling a 94-13 record.

Unbeaten at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Federer has hit all of his preparation targets as he bids for a third consecutive Open crown.

"There's many positives to take away from the Hopman Cup in Perth," he said.

"It was successful, the preparation, also paying off here in Melbourne.

"That was obviously a bit of a surprise because I never expected to win the last couple of Australian Opens.

"This year, again, we'll see what happens, but I'm very happy with the preparation thus far.

"Yeah, super excited that it's just a day away now from my next match. This is going to be exciting.

"So I think the focus really is on those early rounds, especially tomorrow has to be."

 

Experience the best of international tennis LIVE. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

Show More
australian open 2019 denis istomin grand slam novak djokovic roger federer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    News Professionals intervene in best interests of Brumby's health with the support of community

    VIDEO: Children seas-the-day with sandcastles

    premium_icon VIDEO: Children seas-the-day with sandcastles

    News Boats and sea creatures were just some of the sandcastle designs.

    230 cannabis plants found by Police

    230 cannabis plants found by Police

    Crime Man changed over alleged cultivation of cannabis plants.

    Tiny trotters bring home the bacon for charity

    premium_icon Tiny trotters bring home the bacon for charity

    Offbeat Iluka's annual pig races off to another flying start

    • 14th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

    Local Partners