Sally Rogers, of Happy Paws Haven at Eatonsville, with some of the many dogs in her care. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner
Crime

Rogers pleads not guilty to latest charges

14th May 2018 7:24 PM

A DATE has been set for a hearing of animal cruelty charges against Clarence Valley animal rescue shelter operator Sally Rogers.

Rogers, 67, is facing three charges from the RSPCA of being in charge of an animal without providing vet treatment, following an inspection of her Eatonsville animal shelter, Happy Paws, in June last year.

Ms Rogers pleaded not guilty to all charges in a court appearance in Grafton yesterday. The hearing has been set for October 17.

