ROGUE RUNNER: Fawn flash set to keep record straight

Copperhead Rogue, trained by Stephen Keep, edges out Rusty Trick at the Grafton Greyhound Club race meeting on April 15, 2019.

GRAFTON Greyhounds race tonight with a super 10-event card set down for decision.

After last week where we had a fill up, let's see if we can continue our merry way leading up to the Christmas break.

Looking for my best bet tonight I have gone for the recent 305m track record holder in Copperhead Rogue. Drawn in box seven in race eight, The Ladbrokes Boost Stakes over 407m, Copperhead Rogue set new figures here at his last start over 305m, running an unheard of 17.09 seconds in breaking the old track record of 17.18 by Robell Escape.

I know trainer Stevie Keep was thinking of going to Hobart for the upcoming Hobart 1000 over 457m but maybe he had a change of mind and we get to see the fawn flash line up here tonight.

A winner of 12 of his 27 starts, Copperhead Rogue was a hit and miss beginner when he was a youngster but now he is nailing the start, which is leading to fast times.

His best winning time over the 407m trip here is 23.02 back in September, but the way Copperhead Rogue is going now I think tonight he could get down to the 22.80 mark.

WINNER: Stephen Keep being awarded Trainer of the Carnival or 2019.

Dave Irwin's Demander Valley is also a very fast dog on his night and with a PB of 22.90 to his credit he will be very hard to beat even from the awkward box five draw. A winner of seven of his 14 starts at Grafton and four from six at tonight's 407m trip, if Demander Valley was to hold out Copperhead Rogue in the run to the first turn, we could get a different result. But I think we will be seeing Copperhead Rogue chalk up win number 13 tonight.

Race seven tonight, The Grafton District Services Club Stakes over 480m, sees a dead set two-dog match race. Sprocket Valley drawn in box two for Dave Irwin and Speedy Lulu for Dave Richardson will have a great tussle on the track as well as the TAB on who will start favourite.

I have tipped Sprocket Valley purely because he has the better draw of box two. He has had 22 starts for eight wins, including a winning time of 27.63 way back in August.

This time would be not good enough to beat Speedy Lulu tonight, but I am sure master trainer Irwin can find three tenths for his black dog tonight, getting him down to about 27.33.

Speedy Lulu finally had some good luck last week, winning in a fast 27.30 after her previous no-race finish where she absolutely bolted in a near-record time of 27.11 only to lose the race for getting too close to the lure.

Speedy Lulu gave the plucky I'm Zarr Rock a start and beating last week and the way she is going, Sprocket Valley will have to do everything right to beat her.

Which ever one of the two bounces in front tonight will go a long way to deciding the winner.

Another good bet comes up in race nine, The Big River Pizza Masters Stakes over 305m. Here I have tipped that old marvel from the Sandy Robertson camp, Tranquil Invader.

Just over four years of age, Tranquil Invader has won 40 races from 103 starts and nearly $65,000 in prizemoney. What a marvel!

From 300m to 500m, Tranquil Invader has won over all distances and over tonight's 305m he has had nine starts for five wins, including a PB of 17.44. Even at his last start at Grafton he won over the 407m trip in a brilliant 22.92.

Punters looking for an early winner should go to race four, The Ladbrokes Back Yourself Stakes over 305m. Cougar Lady for Terry Hickson is absolutely airborne now, winning three of her last four starts, including 17.37 at Grafton and 14.85 over 259m at Lismore.

Her first section splits at Grafton have been record times of 2.95 and 2.98 when winning at her last two starts so tonight there should be no reason why she cannot chalk up win number nine.

The first of 10 races tonight begins at 6.41pm and the last is on at 9.44pm.