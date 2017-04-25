ROLLING COVERAGE: 2017 Anzac Day in the Clarence Valley

Members of the 24 ACU Grafton stand on the levee wall in South Grafton after the Anzac Day dawn service.

Grafton Anzac Day March: Grafton residents lined Prince St to honour the Diggers during the annual Anzac Day March on Tuesday, 25th April, 2017.

Renovated South Grafton Cenotaph shrouded in fog for dawn service

SHROUDED in fog, the newly relocated and revamped cenotaph at South Grafton greeted hundreds to bring in the first Anzac Day service in the Clarence Valley for 2017.

FULL STORY: New cenotaph shrouded in fog for dawn service

The pre-dawn service was shortly followed by the dawn service at Yamba, where ex-servicemen stood shoulder to shoulder as the sun rose over the sea, and Yamba Surf Life Saving Club rowers performed the annual ritual of rowing ashore.

Dawn services were also held at Grafton, Maclean, Iluka, Harwood, Wooli, Tullymorgan and Lawrence. The strong crowds across the Valley confirm the important place Anzac Day holds in our culture, and is testament to how new generations have not lost touch with what it means to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

