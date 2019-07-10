ROLLING COVERAGE: All the action from Ramornie Handicap Day

IT'S that time of year again, and the 2020 Clarence River Jockey Club July Carnival is in full swing.

Welcome to The Daily Examiner's rolling coverage of this year's Ramornie Handicap Day where you can keep up to date with all the latest action from the track.

RACE 1 - Winning start to the day for Kris Lees

Australian racing powerhouse Kris Lees had the perfect start to Ramornie Handicap Day in Grafton after Illecebrous snatched a result from heavy favourite Divine Approach.

Rain peppered the track at the Clarence River Jockey Club as runners lined up for the $30,000 Group 1 Horse Feeds F&M Class 2 Showcase Handicap 1100m sprint but it was the three-year-old Lees-trained filly pipping Grafton's Dwayne Schmidt at the line.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place, the July Carnival may have a different feel to years past, but that doesn't mean the racing action will be any less than exhilarating.

If you're a member of the CRJC and haven't got a ticket, the club's chief executive officer Michael Beattie said the club was considered a major sporting facility under NSW Health rules, and would be allowed to run events at 25 per cent of the club's capacity.

The weather forecast in Grafton for today is for showers, most likely from late this morning. Winds south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Daytime maximum temperatures around 17C.

Before the action starts, read up on our race day previews here: