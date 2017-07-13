ROLLING COVERAGE: All the racing action on Grafton Cup Day

A large crowd gathers to watch the horses parade before the start of the Sky Thoroughbred Mother's Gift on Grafton Cup Day 2017

Race 1 - Sky Thoroughbred Central Mother's Gift (1400m)

Andrew Parramore wins the Sky Thoroughbred Mother's Gift on Grafton Cup Day, 2017 Matthew Elkerton

WE'RE off and racing for Grafton Cup 2017, with Andrew Parramore's Shoreline taking out the first race today.

Shoreline led and surged to a comfortable win in today's $50,000 Sky Thoroughbred Central Mother's Gift (1400m) at Grafton.

The four-year-old daughter of I Am Invincible cruised away to win by two and three quarter length from race favourite Prada Miss with Explosive One two lengths away third.

While Prada Miss copped a check at the 800m Shoreline enjoyed something of a mid-race break to enable her find a powerful finish for jockey Matt Paget and Grafton trainer Andrew Parramore.

"She got in well with 54kg," Matt Paget said after the race.

Andrew Parramore was delighted to win one of the main support races at his home carnival.

She has now won five of her 22 starts but Parramore is unsure where he will go with her now.

"Don't know," he said when asked about her immediate plans.

"She's in good order, hard to spell her now."



EARLIER: The biggest race day on the July Carnival calendar is back again with the Grafton Cup set to race this afternoon.

Follow all of the race results and interviews with winning jockeys and trainers right here.

With the big Grafton Cup set to run later this afternoon, vote in our poll for who you think will claim this year's race.