20°
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: All the racing action on Grafton Cup Day

Jarrard Potter
| 13th Jul 2017 12:25 PM
A large crowd gathers to watch the horses parade before the start of the Sky Thoroughbred Mother's Gift on Grafton Cup Day 2017
A large crowd gathers to watch the horses parade before the start of the Sky Thoroughbred Mother's Gift on Grafton Cup Day 2017 Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Race 1 - Sky Thoroughbred Central Mother's Gift (1400m)

 

Andrew Parramore wins the Sky Thoroughbred Mother's Gift on Grafton Cup Day, 2017
Andrew Parramore wins the Sky Thoroughbred Mother's Gift on Grafton Cup Day, 2017 Matthew Elkerton

 

WE'RE off and racing for Grafton Cup 2017, with Andrew Parramore's Shoreline taking out the first race today.

Shoreline led and surged to a comfortable win in today's $50,000 Sky Thoroughbred Central Mother's Gift (1400m) at Grafton.

The four-year-old daughter of I Am Invincible cruised away to win by two and three quarter length from race favourite Prada Miss with Explosive One two lengths away third.

While Prada Miss copped a check at the 800m Shoreline enjoyed something of a mid-race break to enable her find a powerful finish for jockey Matt Paget and Grafton trainer Andrew Parramore.

"She got in well with 54kg," Matt Paget said after the race.

Andrew Parramore was delighted to win one of the main support races at his home carnival.

She has now won five of her 22 starts but Parramore is unsure where he will go with her now.

"Don't know," he said when asked about her immediate plans.

"She's in good order, hard to spell her now."
 

EARLIER: The biggest race day on the July Carnival calendar is back again with the Grafton Cup set to race this afternoon.

Follow all of the race results and interviews with winning jockeys and trainers right here.

With the big Grafton Cup set to run later this afternoon, vote in our poll for who you think will claim this year's race.

Reader poll

Who will win this year's Grafton Cup?

View Results
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  crjc grafton cup grafton cup day july carnival 2017

JULY CARNIVAL: 20 to 1 Best Moments of All Time

JULY CARNIVAL: 20 to 1 Best Moments of All Time

NOW that our countdown of the greatest July Racing Carnival moments has come to an end, take a look back at what made our list of top 20 moments

Car crashes through fence in police pursuit

nsw police highway patrol car. Coffs Harbour. 23 march 2017

27-year-old charged after police pursuit the South Grafton, Clarenza

A familiar face behind the scenes at carnival

STALWART: John Hall has been working behind the scenes at the July Racing Carnival for close to 30 years.

John Hall has worked at the Grafton racetrack close to 30 years

Bookie thrives on staying alert

HOT TIP: Bookmaker Graeme Cook drives to Grafton to work every race meeting of the year.

"I'm 72 now and I'll probably do it 'til they carry me off”

Local Partners

Traffic lights cause congestion in council

Councillors vote for the service station development application to go through to a full council meeting next week

Yamba residents see red over servo development

TURNOUT: A crowd of Yamba residents showed up to the site of a proposed service station near the town's entrance, to hear deputations from members of the public.

Community at a crossroads in traffic lights debate

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!