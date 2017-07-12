RAMORNIE COVERAGE: See who's out and about trackside

The Complete A to Z of the July Carnival

Race 3 - Grafton Radio Taxis 66423622 Class 2 Handicap

FRISKEE One was the winning one when the Sutton mare unleashed late to run down Ballina gelding Dagga Boy and win today's Grafton Radio Taxis 66423622 Class 2 Handicap (1600m).

The four-year-old daughter of Not A Single Doubt missed the start by many metres but produced a late and powerful finish for a 0.35len victory.

Veteran jockey Tony Cavallo could not believe his luck as he poked through a tight hole to see daylight at the end of the Grafton Racecourse straight.

While a win for a jockey with three decades in the business shouldn't come as a surprise, after missing the barrier drop by almost two seconds it was almost a miracle.

"It always does happen but maybe not to that extent but I knew I couldn't panic," Cavallo said. "We just slid up behind them and got going. It wasn't as strong as it has been racing in either so we knew we just had to be there at the end.

"She is nothing to look at, you wouldn't buy it in the ring but she has plenty of ticker. Jeez it was a tough win, I knew we were back in it at the 600m, I gave it a little bit of a click and she just got going."

The win was Friskee One's third at her 12th start and might now head towards a Country Championships campaign next year, confirmed owner, trainer and breeder Neil Osborne.

Osborne, who has 18 in work at his Sutton stable (just outside Canberra), has been attending Grafton July racing carnivals for many years.

While he has 30 broodmares standing at his Main Lodge Stud he also has a horse trucking business and helped deliver horses such as Roll On By (Keith Dryden) and Cangronde (Cliff Bashford) safe and sound to Grafton for magical performances.

"She's a fantastic little mare," Neil Osborne said.

"The finish she's got is unbelievable. Just crawls out of the barriers, finds her feet and then lets go."

He admitted he thought she had no chance throughout the race but she showed again what talent she possesses and said after her next spell a Country Championship beckons.

"She will come back for the Championships," he said.

"Only had the 12 starts and is an ideal horse for that (Country Championships)."

Race 2 - Group 1 Feeds Rural Plate - Class 6 (2200m)

JOSH Adams pushed Avroson through a small gap to snare a third successive win on the Scone gelding at Grafton today.

The five-year-old gelding son of Al Maher is trained by Brett Cavanough and gave the now Scone based trainer a good start to Ramornie Handicap day when he powered away with the $30,000 Group 1 Feeds Rural Plate Class 6 (2200m).

Avroson had won his previous two starts at Dubbo and Gunnedah and was on a quick six day backup for Cavanough.

Josh Adams has built a quick and winning partnership with Cavanough as well and was at his best to bullock Avroson between runners and race away to a length and half win from Suggestapartner.

"He was far too good," Josh Adams said.

"He's gone to another level. Brett is going well and been giving me good support, putting me on some good horses."

Adams will ride The Monstar in the Ramornie for Cavanough while Avroson has now won six of his 33 starts.

"He's only a little bloke," Brett Cavanough said.

"Just got that quirky turn of foot."

Jockey Josh Adams returns to scale after winning the Rural Plate on board Avroson for trainer Brett Cavanough/ Matthew Elkerton

Race 1 - The Abbey Motor Inn Maiden Plate (1000m)

GOLD Coast trainer Bruce Hill has kicked off Ramornie Handicap Day in the winner's circle after striking three-year-old Dubawi Sniper kicked well in the straight to win The Abbey Motor Inn Maiden Plate (1000m) at Grafton today.

Jockey Ryan Plumb rode the gelding to perfection sitting two lengths off the pace before finding a gap down the middle of the field when the heads turned for home.

He had to hold off a late challenge from a flashing Wayne Nugent-trained Blackberry while $3.20 favourite Wooditton rounded out the placings for the Stephen Lee stable at Ballina.

1 - Dubawi Sniper wins Race 1 on Ramornie Day. Adam Hourigan

