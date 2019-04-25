ROLLING COVERAGE: Anzac Day 2019

WELCOME to The Daily Examiner's rolling coverage of the 2019 Anzac Day commemorations being held throughout the Clarence Valley.

Our reporters and photographers will be at various locations across the region, capturing the significance of this day for our community.

We will be updating this page throughout the day so please check in regularly or hit refresh for the latest news, stories, videos and photos.

If you have an inspiring story, photos or video from today's Anzac Day events in the Clarence Valley, feel free to email us and we'll look to include it in our rolling coverage.

6am

The NSW SES Yamba Unit share some amazing photos from the Yamba dawn service:

5:45am

Digital Producer Jenna Thompson awaits the dawn service at Lawrence.

Lawrence dawn service Jenna Thompson

It was a lovely feeling watching all these people emerge from the darkness to pay their respects. You often forget just how many people live in Lawrence.

- Jenna Thompson, Digital Producer