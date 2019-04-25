Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Follow how the Clarence Valley honoured their Anzacs
Follow how the Clarence Valley honoured their Anzacs Michael Doyle
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Anzac Day 2019

Jenna Thompson
by
25th Apr 2019 7:39 AM

WELCOME to The Daily Examiner's rolling coverage of the 2019 Anzac Day commemorations being held throughout the Clarence Valley.

Our reporters and photographers will be at various locations across the region, capturing the significance of this day for our community.

We will be updating this page throughout the day so please check in regularly or hit refresh for the latest news, stories, videos and photos. 

If you have an inspiring story, photos or video from today's Anzac Day events in the Clarence Valley, feel free to email us and we'll look to include it in our rolling coverage.

 

 

6am

The NSW SES Yamba Unit share some amazing photos from the Yamba dawn service:

 

5:45am

Digital Producer Jenna Thompson awaits the dawn service at Lawrence.

Lawrence dawn service
Lawrence dawn service Jenna Thompson

It was a lovely feeling watching all these people emerge from the darkness to pay their respects. You often forget just how many people live in Lawrence. 

- Jenna Thompson, Digital Producer

anzac day 2019 clarence valley
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley Anzac Day services 2019

    Clarence Valley Anzac Day services 2019

    Whats On Our guide to all the Anzac Day services on in the Valley this year

    What's open/closed Anzac Day

    What's open/closed Anzac Day

    Whats On Our quick guide to what's open this Anzac Day Thursday

    Drop-in service would ease veteran's transition

    premium_icon Drop-in service would ease veteran's transition

    News More is needed for Valley services that are "spread thin”

    • 25th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
    South Grafton Rebels bolstered by mid-season signing

    premium_icon South Grafton Rebels bolstered by mid-season signing

    Rugby League Experienced forward flies the coop from Lower Clarence