ROLLING COVERAGE: Clarence Valley braces for heavy rains

Heavy rains are approaching the Clarence Valley from the north in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

HEAVY rain has started falling in the Clarence Valley and a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting more on the way with damaging winds.

The first falls in Grafton were recorded just after midnight with 4mm recorded to 7am. That figure has more than doubled in the following hour and a half to 8.30am as falls become heavier. Yamba has so far recorded very similar numbers.

This is expected to continue all day today and tomorrow.

The synoptic situation remains consistent with our report yesterday where a low pressure system over central-eastern Queensland and a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea are dragging a humid tropical air mass over parts of NSW.

The heavy rainfall over northeastern NSW is likely as a cold front approaches from the southwest and interacts with this humid airmass.

This heavy rain could lead to flash flooding over the northern parts of the coast and also over the northern slopes.

Parts of the upper and lower Clarence Valley can expect to see 24 hour totals of rain in excess of 80mm during today and in some locations may exceed more than 250mm.

Thunderstorms may develop with this system and could amplify rainfall.

Damaging winds

Damaging winds averaging 65km/h with gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible along the coastal fringe north of Sydney to Forster during Thursday afternoon and evening, then extending to the remainder of the northern coastal fringe during Friday.

Surf conditions

Dangerous surf conditions are expected to develop along the Sydney, Hunter (including the Central Coast) and Illawarra coasts during Thursday evening, and extend to northern parts of the coast during Friday. These large and powerful surf conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Locations which may be affected with heavy rainfall include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Tenterfield, Yamba, Glen Innes and Inverell.

Locations which may be affected by damaging winds include the coastal parts of Sydney, The Entrance, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Yamba.

Doon Doon (Mccabes Road) in the Northern Rivers district recorded 119 mm in the three hours from 1.50am to 4.40am Thursday.

Several other rain guages in this district recorded in excess of 90mm in this three hour period.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: