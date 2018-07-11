ROLLING COVERAGE: GSDC Ramornie Handicap Day Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow Jarrard Potter Journalist Full Profile Login to follow

1:52pm

Like the flash of lightning that he is, sports editor Matthew Elkerton caught up with the winner of RACE THREE:

SIMPLY Striking converted a good barrier into a good win in today's $30,000 Mark Bloomer Transport CG&E Benchmark 55 Showcase Handicap (1100m).

He also handed Denise Osborne, wife of Canberra trainer Neil Osborne, an early birthday present.

Simply Striking, a five-year-old grey gelding, was reared by Denise Osborne as well, Neil Osborne said.

"Denise reared this bloke on a bucket," Neil Osborne said.

"He had a nanny mare too. It's Denise's birthday tomorrow too."

Neil Osborne said Billy Owen rode Simply Striking perfectly from a bad gate (14).

"Magnificent ride, had him third on the rail," Osborne said of a gelding son of Alert who has won twice from 27 starts.

"He's been unlucky," Neil Osborne said.

"In those 27 starts he's probably finished in the first five in 23 of those races."

1:40pm

Sports editor Matthew Elkerton caught up with the winner of RACE TWO:

ISLAND Grange snared a deceptive win when the Wyong mare won today's $30,000 Grafton Taxis F&M Benchmark 57 Showcase Handicap (1100m) at Grafton.

The Les Tilley-trained daughter of Home On The Grange flashed late to catch Todd Payne's Victory Lass on the line. while it looked like the Inverell mare had lasted the actual photo finish favoured Island Grange by a short half head.

"She really deserved that," said jockey Robert Thompson.

"She travelled well and was probably a length further back than I wanted but let down well."

Les Tilley said the four-year-old mare is easy to train and bounced back well from a fourth at Muswellbrook.

"She's been racing great," Les Tilley said.

"Just didn't run out the 1280m at Muswellbrook. I've had three weeks to freshen her up."

Tilley loves the Grafton carnival and has done for a long while.

"I first came here when I was 18 and I turn 53 this year."

He said he will continue to progress "through her grades".

12:45pm

Sports editor Matthew Elkerton caught up with the winner of RACE ONE:

FOXY Foxinator kicked off Ramornie Handicap day with a convincing win in the $40,000 The Abbey Motor Inn Country Showcase Maiden Plate (1000m) at Grafton.



The Jenny Graham-trained two-year-old gelding son of Foxwedge was too strong for his opposition, surging to success from Aiden St Vincent's Eulo Queen while Matthew Dunn's Mother To Race Her was third.



"It was a convincing win," Jenny Graham said after the gelding's third race start had ended in victory.

"To be honest I was a bit concerned but he's had a jump out and a trial."



Foxy Foxinator began his racing career at Grafton when second to She's Choosie back in January. Then he headed to Quirindi but reared backwards there when third to Jamaican Dream.



A good spell followed and he resumed first up from a wide gate with a tough run.



Belinda Hodder had to work hard to cross and sit outside the leader although he then "had a cushy run", Belinda Hodder said.



"He's been a little unlucky in his first two runs," Jenny Graham said admitting she hasn't planned anything for him.

"I haven't thought about it, was just hoping he could win today."

Ramornie Handicap Race 1: The Abbey Motor Inn Country Showcase Maiden Plate 1000m

12:23pm

Race 1: The Abbey Motor Inn Country Showcase Maiden Plate is about to start. Have you placed your bets?

12:00PM

Welcome to The Daily Examiner's rolling coverage of the GDSC Ramornie Handicap Day! We will also be bringing you live coverage from the track on our Facebook page. Stay tuned for updates as the day unfolds.