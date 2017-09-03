ROLLING COVERAGE: Grafton U18s go down in thrilling finish

With rugby league action taking centre stage at Frank McGuren Field for the group 2 grand final, keep up to date with all the action right here.

UNDER 18s: Heartbreak was etched on the faces of the Grafton Ghosts Under-18s outfit after a try on the siren for Sawtell Panthers five-eighth Jarod Reeves snatched grand final glory from the home side.

In what was a testament to the future of rugby league on the north coast, the Group 2 Under-18s decider seesawed between the two classy outfits with both sides putting on an entertaining display under a blazing September sun. The Ghosts were left to rue a few fifty-fifty calls that did not go their way and a moment of poor handling in the dying stages as they succumbed 16-12 on the siren. Ghosts leader Malcolm Scott was left dejected after the siren but said he took nothing away from the effort of his players in the grnad final. "I am very gutted," Scott said. "I think we were pretty unlucky to miss out on that one in the end, there were a few unlucky calls that didn't go our way but there is not much we can do about that now. "It is not a fun way to lose it either. It was pretty gutwrenching. Especially after we put in all that effort this season to be minor premiers to come down to that final minute it was heartbreaking."

LEAGUE TAG: The Coffs Harbour Comets have claimed victory in the inaugural League Tag competition, defeating the South Grafton Rebels 10-4.

The Comets scored two first half tries through Sharon McGrady and Vakaya Hart, and while the Rebels mounted a late comeback to score through Kyleisha Skinner-Hookey on her 18th birthday it proved to be too little, too late.

Coffs Comets League Tag team celebrates their grand final win.

McGrady was named player of the match, and said it was an indescribable feeling claiming the first League Tag grand final win.

"We completed our sets and got to our kicks and that was all we were trying to do," she said.

"We did what we planned and that got us the win."