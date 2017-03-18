25°
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Highway closed in both directions

Adam Hourigan
| 18th Mar 2017 7:36 AM Updated: 8:57 AM
The Grafton BOM radar showing extensive rain across the Clarence Valley at 8.30am Saturday morning.
The Grafton BOM radar showing extensive rain across the Clarence Valley at 8.30am Saturday morning. Bureau of Meteorology

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 10.00AM: The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions at New Italy in the states mid north coast due to flooding near the Bandjalung Rest Area.

North and southbound traffic is being diverted via Summerland Way and Bruxner Highway through Grafton, Casino, Lismore and Ballina in both directions.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution through the area and allow plenty of additional travel time.

Emergency services are on scene and traffic response crews are attending.

Motorists should also follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews, and never drive through floodwaters.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

UPDATE 9.30AM: Official readings from the Bureau of Meteorology's gauge at the airport recorded 82mm overnight, while the Grafton Research gauge got 84mm - since 9am Friday.

Further south in Coffs Harbour the falls were even more intense with the gauge at Coffs Harbour Airport recording 92mm while a little further inland at Newports Creek 152mm torrential falls of 152mm were recorded,

Forecaster from the BoM, David Crock said the Clarence Valley was presently getting the worst of the system.

"Grafton is right in the middle of it at the moment," he said.

UPDATE 9AM: There are wide spread reports of localised flooding in streets around the Clarence Valley. Matty Carlin posted this photo of Boronia Crescent in Crystal Watesr in Yamba with water covering the local roads.

 

Water over the local roads in Crystal Waters.
Water over the local roads in Crystal Waters. Matt Carlin.

Rick Murray has reported more than 100mm of rain covering local roads, but not the highway at Glenugie. In Maclean, McIntyres lane has water covering the road, while in Grafton, there is water over the Pacific Highway on the southern entrance to Grafton.

8AM Saturday: The Bureau of Metereology has issued an initial flood warning for the Orara River.

Up to 28mm of rain was recorded during the past six hours to 7am in the Orara River Valley, and with furhter rainfall expected over the next 48 hours, minor flooding is expected at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge (manual flood gauge) is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.00 m) Saturday morning. The river level may reach around 6.1 metres Saturday evening with minor flooding.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing is likely to exceed the minor flood level (5.00 m) Saturday morning. The river level may reach around 8.00 metres Sunday morning with minor flooding.

The flood warning will be updated at 1pm today.

Cancellations

The Lower Clarence Relay for Life has been cancelled due the severity of the wet weather across Yamba. The committee is exploring the options of holding the event later in the year.

Lower Clarence netball have called off all their games early this morning with the large system directly over the Lower Clarence this morning.

Grafton netball association have called of their junior games this morning, and will make an assessment of their senior games at 12.30pm this afternoon.

The Lower Clarence Magpies have also called off their trial against the Tweed Coast Raiders at Angourie Sports Field as there is significant water over the field.

The Yamba Buccaneers trial is also cancelled.

The list will be updated as more come to hand.

Grafton Daily Examiner
ROLLING COVERAGE: Highway closed in both directions

ROLLING COVERAGE: Highway closed in both directions

Pacific Highway closed in both directions at New Italy, traffic being diverted.

Janessa dances from the heart

Sydney Dance Company's Janessa Dufty began her dancing career on the Lower River.

A career in dance was always the goal for Janessa

Council downplays depot asbestos risk

Water pouring out of the South Grafton council depot site on Wednesday.

Residents' fears of runoff from council depot site played down.

MY FIRST YEAR: Our kids plans for the future

They're only little, but they've got big plans

Local Partners

MY FIRST YEAR: Our kids plans for the future

Check out our video of what our littlest schoolkids want to do after they leave

Lorraine's reason to relay for life

Lower Clarence Relay For Life committee chair Lorraine Breust takes a quiet moment with one of the candles before this weekend's big event.

Lower Clarence organiser tells her story

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Shine a light on climate change at Grafton Youth Festival

2016 Clarence Valley ambassador for Earth Hour Laura Johnson.

Earth Hour event to celebrate awareness of younger generations

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin's up for Song of the Year with his controversial viral hit Come Home (Cardinal Pell) at the annual APRA Music awards.

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

A THREE IRON FROM THE GOLF CLUB, VIEWS TO SAVOUR - AND SO MUCH MORE ...

395 BENT STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $315,000

OFFERING views to the Gibraltar Range at the front and undeveloped rural land to the rear - this stylish 4 bedroom home is a rare find with an attractive price...

A Quiet Country Outlook

1 Bellengen Street, Tucabia 2462

House 2 1 2 SALE

Located in the quiet, friendly township of Tucabia, you will be surprised by the easy living aspects associated with the laid-back lifestyle this home...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 SALE

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Solid Investment...

104 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $365,000

Milton Street has always been one that is respected amongst circles and #104, just a stone's throw from North Street, is certainly no exception. Within easy...

Big BBQ! Bigger House! Biggest Shed!

11 Anzac Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $520,000

11 Anzac Place offers everything on the larger end of the scale. From the generous 4 bedroom house, the large covered BBQ and entertaining area to the 10x20m steel...

Rock Solid Investment

1/22 Waratah Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Whether it's a low maintenance investment property or you are looking to downsize and enjoy a more relaxed and easy lifestyle, your search ends here. This solid...

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units

15a Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $327,500

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

Budget conscious buyers take note!!

Unit 1/31 Grafton Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $207,500

Just when you thought the real estate market had passed you by, along comes this delightful two bedroom unit to capture your attention! If you are not already...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!