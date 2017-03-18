ROLLING COVERAGE: Highway closed in both directions

The Grafton BOM radar showing extensive rain across the Clarence Valley at 8.30am Saturday morning.

UPDATE 10.00AM: The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions at New Italy in the states mid north coast due to flooding near the Bandjalung Rest Area.

North and southbound traffic is being diverted via Summerland Way and Bruxner Highway through Grafton, Casino, Lismore and Ballina in both directions.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution through the area and allow plenty of additional travel time.

Emergency services are on scene and traffic response crews are attending.

Motorists should also follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews, and never drive through floodwaters.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

UPDATE 9.30AM: Official readings from the Bureau of Meteorology's gauge at the airport recorded 82mm overnight, while the Grafton Research gauge got 84mm - since 9am Friday.

Further south in Coffs Harbour the falls were even more intense with the gauge at Coffs Harbour Airport recording 92mm while a little further inland at Newports Creek 152mm torrential falls of 152mm were recorded,

Forecaster from the BoM, David Crock said the Clarence Valley was presently getting the worst of the system.

"Grafton is right in the middle of it at the moment," he said.

UPDATE 9AM: There are wide spread reports of localised flooding in streets around the Clarence Valley. Matty Carlin posted this photo of Boronia Crescent in Crystal Watesr in Yamba with water covering the local roads.

Water over the local roads in Crystal Waters. Matt Carlin.

Rick Murray has reported more than 100mm of rain covering local roads, but not the highway at Glenugie. In Maclean, McIntyres lane has water covering the road, while in Grafton, there is water over the Pacific Highway on the southern entrance to Grafton.

8AM Saturday: The Bureau of Metereology has issued an initial flood warning for the Orara River.

Up to 28mm of rain was recorded during the past six hours to 7am in the Orara River Valley, and with furhter rainfall expected over the next 48 hours, minor flooding is expected at Glenreagh and Coutts Crossing.

The Orara River at Glenreagh Bridge (manual flood gauge) is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.00 m) Saturday morning. The river level may reach around 6.1 metres Saturday evening with minor flooding.

The Orara River at Coutts Crossing is likely to exceed the minor flood level (5.00 m) Saturday morning. The river level may reach around 8.00 metres Sunday morning with minor flooding.

The flood warning will be updated at 1pm today.

Cancellations

The Lower Clarence Relay for Life has been cancelled due the severity of the wet weather across Yamba. The committee is exploring the options of holding the event later in the year.

Lower Clarence netball have called off all their games early this morning with the large system directly over the Lower Clarence this morning.

Grafton netball association have called of their junior games this morning, and will make an assessment of their senior games at 12.30pm this afternoon.

The Lower Clarence Magpies have also called off their trial against the Tweed Coast Raiders at Angourie Sports Field as there is significant water over the field.

The Yamba Buccaneers trial is also cancelled.

The list will be updated as more come to hand.