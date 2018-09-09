They came and they plundered: Raiders steal the silverware

The Tweed Coast Raiders take home the trophy, winning their first NRRRL Premiership.

UPDATE 4.30pm: THE Raiders have won their first NRRRL grand final, defeating the Ballina Seagulls by 24-4.

UPDATE 4.20pm: THE Raiders are breaking the Seagulls' fans' hearts - they've crossed the line to score another try.

Connor Hickey scored under the crossbar.

Scores are 24-4.

They won't be getting run down from here.

UPDATE 4.00pm: RAIDERS are in again.

Hooker Dan Willoughby burrows over from dummy half.

Robinson converts to give the Raiders an 18-4 lead.

With little more than 20 minutes to play, Ballina must be the next to score if they want to take home the trophy.

Two Raiders supporters have plenty to say to the Ballina crowd.

UPDATE 3.54pm: ROBINSON extends the Raiders lead just minutes later when he kicks a penalty goal.

12-4 to the Raiders.

UPDATE 3.49pm: IT'S the second half and the Raiders have added to the scoreboard.

Winger Daryl Brooks goes over in the corner.

Five eighth Tahne Robinson misses the conversion.

Tweed Coast lead 10-4.

Players leave the field at halftime in the grand final game between Ballina Seagulls and Tweed Coast vRaiders.

UPDATE 3.38pm: IT'S halftime in the NRRRL grand final, and Ballina trail Tweed Coast 6-4.

Alex Grant has looked the most dangerous for the Seagulls at fullback.

He was denied a try under the crossbar when the ball was called back for a forward pass.

The Raiders look better than last week, they will be hard to beat.

UPDATE 3.18pm: Ballina front-rower Nick Ritter has been bandaged up after an early head clash.

UPDATE 3.06PM: THE Gulls have hit back. They weathered the early storm and scored in the corner through centre Oliver Regan.

Hooker Andrew Battese misses the conversion.

Score is 6-4 to the Raiders after 15 minutes of play.

UPDATE 2.58pm: WE HAVE kickoff, and Ballina have made an error early in the first set.

Tweed Coast draws first blood with a try to centre Jack O'Brien.

6-0 to the Raiders.

UPDATE 2.50pm: Teams are as follows:

Ballina Seagulls

1 Alex Grant

2 Liam Anderson

3 Dan Gibson

4 Oliver Regan

5 Rhys Riches

6 Kel Sheather

7 Jess Perry - Captain

8 Nicholas Ritter

9 Andrew Battese

10 Phil Crosby

11 Anthony Colman

12 Justin Shillingsworth

13 Michael Dwane

14 Matt Painter

15 Dylan Montgomery

16 Chad North

17 Kuyan Roberts-Laurie

20 Chris Binge

Tweed Coast Raiders

1 Guy Lanston

2 Daryl Brooks

3 Jack O'Brien

4 Drew Lanston

5 Justin King

6 Tayne Robinson

7 Jared de Thierry

8 Luke Campbell

9 Dan Willoughby

10 Daniel Ross

11 Kalani Hensby

12 Jimmy Armstrong

13 Jamie Donaldson

14 Scott McLennan

15 Cale Rowston

16 Luke Toon

17 Connor Hickey

18 Lain Windley

19 Chris Cameron

20Corey Blair

UPDATE 2.47pm: THE Ballina players are on the field.

Captain Jess Perry led them out, while utility player Chris Binge carried his young daughter.

Ballina utility player Chris Binge carries his daughter out onto the field.

The Raiders are making them wait as they remain in the dressing room.

UPDATE 2.40pm: TEAMS have remained unchanged from the program as Ballina Seagulls aim to win their second straight NRRRL grand final this afternoon.

Kick off is in approximately five minutes.

UPDATE 1.50pm: WITH under an hour until kickoff, fans are starting to arrive at Kingsford Smith Park to watch the grand final between Ballina Seagulls and Tweed Coast Raiders.

Raiders fans are a formidable sight as they take up position on the hill, decked out in Viking horns.

Tweed Coast Raiders fans take up position at Kingsford Smith Park before the grand final.

Original story: BALLINA has won a third straight Under-18 grand final in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League with an emphatic 30-4 win over Cudgen.

The Seagulls ran away with it in the second half with tries to centres Mason Hilyard, James Torrens and winger Tupou Lolohea.

Lock Kuyan Roberts-Laurie hammered the win home with a great individual try breaking through numerous tackles up the centre of the field.