ROLLING: Roads closed across the Clarence Valley

DANGER: Access to Iluka Rd has been cut off to locals from the Shark Bay entrance.

SEVERAL roads in the Clarence Valley have been closed this morning, following 72 hours of rain with little reprieve across much of the catchment area.

Closed

1. Braunstone Road (Closed) Water over road

2. Browns Lane, Coaldale (Closed) Road is closed due to Bridge wash out

3. Iluka Road at Esk River (Closed) (story here) Iluka Road is currently closed at Esk River bridge due to water over the road.

4. Lower Kangaroo Creek Road (Closed) Lower Kangaroo Creek Road is closed water over road

5. McPhersons Crossing (Closed) Water over road

6. Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (Closed) Road closed water over bridge

Caution

1. Coaldale Road at Chevalleys Bridge (Caution) Bridge only suitable for light traffic until repair works completed.

2. Coombadjha Road (Caution) The road is need of repair following the last rain event.

3. Geregarrow Road (Caution) Motorist to use caution when travelling on this road due to flood damages

4. Goodwood Island Rd (Caution) Road width reduced to one lane near Whitby Ln Boat Ramp due to riverbank slip. Use caution, obey traffic control signage,

5. Lawrence - Maclean Rd (Caution) Road reduced to One Lane due to Riverbank slip. 60kph Speed Zone installed, Give Way for alternating traffic. Please use caution and obey traffic control signage.

6. Six Mile Lane, Grafton (Caution) .Motorist to use caution when travelling on this road due to flood damage

7. Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Caution) There may be water over road.

8. Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing (Caution) Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing may have water over road

9. Yamba Road, Yamba (Caution) Yamba Road at Romiaka Channel Bridge, Roadworks in Progress, till October 2017. Please drive to conditions, follow traffic control signage.

10. Pacific Highway, Glenugie to Clarenza -Road damage hazard, rough surface and potholes.

This list will continue to be updated throughout the day.

Alternatively, you can go to www.livetraffic.com or w ww.myroadinfo.com.au