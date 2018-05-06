ROLLING THUNDER: Pearce five-try haul caps Redmen rampage

FIVE-TRY HAUL: Grafton Redmen make-shift fullback Karrnunny Peace was at his scintillating best against Wauchope Thunder on Saturday

RUGBY UNION: Two scintillating tries in the opening 10 minutes by Grafton Redmen makeshift fullback Karrnunny Pearce set the tone for an onslaught against Wauchope Thunder on Saturday.

Pearce was up to his eyeballs in everything dangerous as Grafton obliterated a shell-shocked Thunder 95-0.

Grafton went to the sheds leading 43-0 and continued to pile on the points in the second half to have the scoreboard attendant working overtime at Andrews Park.

Pearce produced a five-try bonanza on the back of a ruthless forward pack that dominated the set pieces and general play.

Scrum-half Dom Bullock and five-eighth Paul Cameron orchestrated the win while Ed McGrath proved almost unstoppable out wide, terrorising the Wauchope backs with his bullocking running style.

For coach Craig Howe, the victory against a hapless Thunder side was the tonic his side needed heading into next week's blockbuster against heavyweights Hastings Valley Vikings.

"We scored plenty of points, but for me the most important aspect of the game was how we held our structure,” Howe said.

"Wauchope tried hard but weren't up to the same standard. We kept our composure, which wasn't easy when you consider the scoreline. Dom and Camo were both instrumental in the win, directing play and making sure we kept to the game plan.”

Grafton may well have racked up a cricket score but, according to Howe, keeping the opposition scoreless was a pleasing aspect of the game.

"The most important thing to come out of the game was we kept them to zero,” Howe said.

"It was a great defensive effort. We needed to come away with plenty of points to help our for-and-against record.

Grafton were down on troops in the backs with captain Kyle Hancock, fullback Mitch Lollback and winger Luke Worthing all unavailable, proving depth was not an issue for the club this season.

"The guys who filled in did a fabulous job, which will make selection difficult next week,” Howe admitted.

"We also had to shuffle guys around and play them out of position. It goes to show we have plenty of players capable of stepping up to the top grade and not letting us down.”

Grafton are at home to the Hastings Valley Vikings next Saturday, a match which promises to be a mouth-watering contest between the two undefeated sides, with top-of-the-ladder spot up for grabs.