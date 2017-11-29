Romance not over for Kombi lovers

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THEY are the original people movers, and according to Salty Kombi Show & Shine organiser, there is a freedom and romance to the old vans which has never gone away.

For the second year running, Yamba hosted a small horde of Kombis and their enthusiast owners from throughout NSW and QLD last weekend.

The day started with a Kombi breakfast at Caperberry Cafe before a convoy through Yamba and around Turner's Beach on their way to the market. Big crowds swarmed the Kombis for most of the morning with the owners only too happy to share stories with the locals.

Following the Show & Shine the owners drove to the Harwood Hotel for a Kombi lunch before their drive home.

This year the event ran alongside the Yamba River Markets and attracted 14 Kombi owners from between the Gold Coast, Port Macquarie and as far west as Tamworth.

Event organiser Jeremy Billett said there were fewer Kombis this year due to bad weather.

"We had an earlier date change last month because the grounds were too wet, and as a result there were a good half dozen who couldn't make it this time," he said.

"Despite that some of the owners are so keen for Yamba they've booked 12 months in advance between each event."

Mr Billett said the small Kombi event was proving to be a favourite of the year for the return owners who are excited to come back to Yamba and they feel the new location could help it continue to grow.