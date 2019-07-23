Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Soccer

Ronaldo cleared of rape charges

by AP
23rd Jul 2019 5:45 AM

SOCCER star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement on Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.

Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.

The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.
The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.

She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in US court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.

More Stories

cristiano ronaldo football soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Towering tragedy on railway track

    premium_icon Towering tragedy on railway track

    News ARTC destroys rail relic before key meeting

    Dumped trolleys raise ire of Grafton resident

    Dumped trolleys raise ire of Grafton resident

    Environment Trolleys abandoned in Clarence River not a good look

    'Woeful' history sinks bail bid for robbery accused

    premium_icon 'Woeful' history sinks bail bid for robbery accused

    Crime Man accused of robbery prior to police shooting to stay behind bars

    Woman accused of stabbing primary school teacher faces court

    premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing primary school teacher faces court

    Crime She's accused of stabbing a male teacher with a pair of scissors