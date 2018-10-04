Roo carers giving joeys a chance at life

Joeys rescued and cared for by WIRES volunteers at Ettrick.

FRED and Liz Beckhaus have looked after so many joeys they paint the animal's toenails with different colours to remember their names.

Except Larry.

He has been with them for so long, the nail polish has worn off. They all know who he is.

Thirteen baby kangaroos currently reside at the Beckhaus property in Ettrick.

As WIRES volunteers for the past 10 years, they are trained to look after macropods and are in the process of teaching neighbour Helen Norton how to care for the motherless joeys.

Feeding time is relatively calm as each joey climbs into a pillowcase and is fed special milk through a bottle.

Up close, the joeys are alert and rest comfortably in the arms of their carers.

They escaped the fate of their mother, most likely killed by a car, and despite their cuddly looks, human interaction is limited.

The kangaroos and wallabies are "dehumanised" before they are released back into the wild.

"This was our dream, to set them free and watch them," Mr Beckhaus said.

Their property is perched high above the valleys and the couple sit out the back or watch from their large living room window, the grassy slopes where kangaroos return after they're released.

"Kangaroos are not pets," Mr Beckhaus said.

"People think they're like Skippy, but they can become dangerous."

WIRES is always needing more volunteers and cash donations are welcomed.