Rookie cop fights for life after horror crash

Tim Proctor with his wife Dianne on their wedding day. Picture: Facebook

ROOKIE police officer Tim Proctor is still fighting for his life after being involved in a horrific head-on car crash in Sydney's south.

The collision forced the M1 to a standstill on Thursday as emergency crews rushed to the aid of the officer, who is critical at Liverpool Hospital.

Probationary Constable Proctor, 29, dedicated his life to helping the community, first as a firefighter then, since April last year, as a police officer.

He was driving back to work after a training exercise when a black Honda Civic, travelling the opposite way, veered into oncoming traffic on Heathcote Rd at Lucas Heights.

The car in front of officer's managed to swerve out of the way but Constable Proctor felt the full brunt of a collision that had a combined speed of 200km/h.

The driver of the Honda, a 65-year-old woman, was taken to Liverpool Hospital and was last night in a critical but stable condition.

Constable Proctor remains in a critical condition at the same hospital.

A witness who was travelling behind the Honda said the accident occurred in a split second.

"There was such a high impact in the crash," Kamran Rowshanzadeh told 9 News.

"The car literally came off the ground and kicked up and I dodged it.

"Just thinking about it really shakes you."

Three other people involved in the crash, a 63-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were uninjured.

Police said Heathcote Rd was closed for six hours on Thursday and investigations are continuing.