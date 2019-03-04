Menu
Dylan Brown’s strong trial form has seen him join the Eels’ top squad.
Rugby League

Eels young gun promoted to top squad

by Scott Bailey
4th Mar 2019 1:20 PM

Parramatta have upgraded rookie five-eighth Dylan Brown to the club's top squad to ensure he can make his NRL debut in round one against Penrith.

Brown's meteoric rise is highlighted by the fact the Eels only listed him as a development player outside of their 30-man roster in November.

However, the exit of Corey Norman to St George Illawarra has made 18-year-old Brown coach Brad Arthur's first-choice No.6 after two impressive trials.

Brown's contract has not been extended as part of the deal and the in-demand youngster remains signed on until the end of the 2020 season.

Under the NRL's rules Parramatta would have had to have applied for an exemption each week for Brown to play from outside of their top 30, until the end of June when development players can be picked.

The teenager guided Parramatta to a junior's SG Ball title in 2017 and was picked in the Australian Schoolboys team that year.

He only played his first senior game at the club for feeder-side Wentworthville in round 19 of last year, not long after his 18th birthday and becoming eligible for selection.

