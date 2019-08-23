Rookie ‘X-Factor’ wins World Cup selection
Youngblood Jordan Petaia and golden oldie Adam Ashley-Cooper have been fused into a World Cup wing gamble for the ages by the Wallabies.
Coach Michael Cheika has unveiled his 31 names for the showpiece tournament in Japan with joy and heartbreak because far more fringe men missed out than made the cut.
What he has done is admirably back the wow-factor of the deceptive Petaia to deliver on rugby's biggest stage at just 19 when the squad flies to Japan next month.
On one hand, Cheika is confident this teen winger-centre with footwork, body fakes and power can learn quickly enough to face the best nations in the world.
On the other, he is backing a loyal Mr Reliable, with as many grey hairs as actor George Clooney, to keep delivering on his 35-year-old legs.
Ashley-Cooper's fourth World Cup will equal the achievement of George Gregan and he will be playing at the same age as the champion halfback at the 2007 tournament.
Wallabies great Stirling Mortlock is a huge fan of what Petaia offers.
"It's good to have a couple of jokers, unknown quantities like Petaia, so other sides go 'wow, where did that come from?' when you hit them," Mortlock said.
"I'm excited. He's got X-factor aplenty and the change to a significantly less structured style of Wallabies' attack really suits."
When he makes his debut, Petaia will become Australia's youngest ever World Cup Wallaby eclipsing Joe Roff, who played at 19 years, 253 days against Canada in 1995.
Petaia said he feared his World Cup hopes had "flown out the door" when on crutches with a tricky foot ligament injury that required three screws to be inserted in surgery in March.
Petaia, Ashley-Cooper, Dane Haylett-Petty and Jack Dempsey are all in but electrifying fullback Tom Banks, No. 3 halfback Joe Powell and backrower Luke Jones were squeezed out.
Veteran Tatafu Polota-Nau, after 89 Tests, had played too little rugby on a repairing knee to oust one of the three hookers, Tolu Latu, Jordan Uelese and Folau Faingaa.
Skipper Michael Hooper will lead a squad boasting 1406 Test caps, a lift of 200 on the squad Cheika steered expertly to the final of the 2015 World Cup.
WALLABIES WORLD CUP POOL DRAW
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Saturday, September 21
|Fiji
|Sapporo Dome, Sapporo
|Sunday, September 29
|Wales
|Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo
|Saturday, October 5
|Uruguay
|Oita Bank Dome, Oita
|Friday, October 11
|Georgia
|Shizuoka Stadium, Shizuoka
The unluckiest to miss out is Banks, who had former Wallabies David Campese and Chris Latham pushing his cause as unpredictable X-factor.
He appears to have been squeezed out by the more versatile Haylett-Petty, the fullback-winger who had to be there as the best high ball catcher in the squad post-Israel Folau.
Banks, Powell, Jones, flanker Liam Wright and veteran hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau will have to make do with being in the extended Wallabies squad for the pre-Cup Test against Samoa in Sydney (September 7) and flying out Friday for a camp in New Caledonia.
Haylett-Petty is there for the aerial bombardment the Wallabies must handle to beat new world No. 1 Wales in Tokyo on September 29 to earn a favourable quarter-final draw.
The Welsh kicked 28 times when suffocating England 13-6 last weekend under a closed roof in Cardiff which was almost at the level of the All Blacks (30) in the rain in Auckland.
"We've become a really tight group and it was a very difficult process in picking only 31 players," Cheika said.
"It's important we select a squad that will handle the tournament play and our draw in particular at the Rugby World Cup, as well as maintain a strong competition for places in the team.
"These next few weeks are about building and adding that little extra edge as a squad and we'll be working hard to make sure we deliver on the qualities we want people to see in Japan."
WALLABIES' WORLD CUP SQUAD
BACKS (14)
Kurtley Beale
Adam Ashley-Cooper
Dane Haylett-Petty
Reece Hodge
Marika Koroibete
Jordan Petaia
James O'Connor
Tevita Kuridrani
Samu Kerevi
Matt Toomua
Bernard Foley
Christian Lealiifano
Will Genia
Nic White
FORWARDS (17)
Isi Naisarani
Michael Hooper (c)
David Pocock
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
Jack Dempsey
Rory Arnold
Izack Rodda
Adam Coleman
Rob Simmons
Sekope Kepu
Taniela Tupou
Allan Alaalatoa
James Slipper
Scott Sio
Folau Faingaa
Tolu Latu
Jordan Uelese
Extended Wallabies squad for pre-World Cup camp and Test against Samoa:
Joe Powell, Tom Banks, Liam Wright, Luke Jones, Tatafu Polota-Nau
Stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 on KAYO SPORTS. Every match Live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14 day free trial >
Stream the Rugby World Cup 2019 on KAYO SPORTS. Every match Live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14 day free trial >