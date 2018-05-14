Cards close to his chest: Bert is already a champion

BERT van Marwijk, a world champion in a complex game of deep-thinking tactics.

Sound far-fetched? A futuristic fantasy?

An impossible dream for Australia's football coach at next month's World Cup in Russia?

Well, van Marwijk already is a world champion - not at football, but a card game.

The Dutchman, who will oversee Australia's World Cup campaign and then step aside for Graham Arnold, is a klaverjassen champion.

Will Bert Van Marwijk implement some of those deep-thinking tactics into the Socceroos camp at the World Cup

The game, similar to bridge, is among the most popular card games in the Netherlands.

Traditionally played in social clubs and cafes, klaverjassen is played in pairs.

And in 1975, Lambertus 'Bert' van Marwijk teamed with his father to win the world championship.

Some 43 years on, van Marwijk still keeps his cards close to his chest.

Van Marwijk, who turns 66 on May 19, publicly uses broad brush strokes rather than intricate sketches.

Many reckon he's on a hiding to nothing. But he's hiding something.

"I have something in mind but I will not explain to you," he said when announcing his preliminary Socceroos World Cup squad.

Bert van Marwijk (R) and Mark van Bommel (L) will be hoping to inject the Total Football mentality that has been cemented into Dutch football since the days of Johan Cryff.

Van Marwijk was appointed Australian coach in January as a short-term fix, after Ange Postecogolou quit two months earlier.

Like Postecoglou, van Marwijk had resigned his post after securing World Cup qualification - for Saudi Arabia.

Van Marwijk quit when the Saudis insisted he permanently live in the kingdom.

"I will not let anyone tell me how to do my job," he said when resigning.

The Saudis had played Australia in the qualification campaign, so he already had studied the Socceroos.

Plus, he coached at a World Cup before.

Bert van Marwijk is keen to playing attacking football.

In 2010, van Marwijk led the Netherlands to the World Cup final but lost 1-0 in extra-time to Spain.

The Dutch, long-renowned for their penchant for eye-pleasing football, went down swinging: eight yellow cards and one red.

In a pointer to his philosophy, van Marwijk was unperturbed: bugger total football, he wanted the result.

"I like to have the ball and I like to play fast football," he said. "I like to play football in a way that you don't touch a ball three times if you can touch it two times.

"I like to play offensive football. But I also like to win.

"So I will not hesitate to take decisions in games that I think that I can win in another way."

Van Marwijk's outlook has been cultured over his footballing lifetime.

In 1975, the year he became a klaverjassen world champion, van Marwijk won his sole cap for the Netherlands - his international career lasted 45 minutes until substituted.

Five years later, aged 28, van Marwijk conceded the cards he'd been dealt as an injury-plagued winger and started youth coaching.

Bert van Marwijk with Socceroos Joshua Brillante, right, and Josh Risdon

In 1988, he ended his 19-year playing career which began at the Go Ahead Eagles, a Dutch first-division club in his historic home town of Deventer.

Focused on coaching, he spent seven years with amateur Dutch clubs until 1998 when appointed manager of first-division Fortuna Sittard - he took the club to the Dutch Cup final a year later, but lost.

In 2000, van Marwijk took over Feyenoord and became known as an uncompromising boss by his players, including Australian Brett Emerton.

"He can be quite demanding ... if you don't do what he asks, you will find yourself sitting on the sidelines pretty quickly," Emerton said.

His tough love delivered success - he won a UEFA Cup with Feyenoord before moving to Germany in 2004 to manage Borussia Dortmund.

Van Marwijk spent two-and-a-half years in Dortmund before a second spell at Feyenoord, where he won the Dutch Cup before being appointed the Netherlands' coach in 2008.

The high-profile nature of the national job was uncomfortable for a private man who prefers shadows to a spotlight.

Dutch journalists labelled van Marwijk pragmatic. Conservative. No-nonsense. No frills.