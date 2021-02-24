Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sydney Roosters uncover another future star in 18-year-old halfback Ronald Volkman
Sydney Roosters uncover another future star in 18-year-old halfback Ronald Volkman
Rugby League

Roosters facing fight to keep halfback prodigy

by Nick Campton
24th Feb 2021 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

He lit up an NRL trial with a spectacular chip-and-chase try, and now the Sydney Roosters

could face a battle to keep dazzling 18-year-old Ronald Volkman.

The talented halfback announced himself as a possible NRL star of the future in their trial against Wests Tigers.

Volkman crossed for two electric tries in his senior debut in the 28-22 win last weekend, the second via an 85-metre intercept. With speed to burn and terrific footwork, the off-contract Volkman has fast become a hot commodity.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The Roosters won a bidding war with the NSW Waratahs to land the Waverley College product two years ago but given the Tricolours already have an embarrassment of riches in the halves other clubs, and codes, are sure to be queuing up for a shot at the talented halfback.

"We'll explore our options," Volkman's manager Mario Tartak said.

"He's on a good pathway at the Roosters. There's Sam Walker there, Lachlan Lam, Luke Keary. There's a few boys there. We just need to plan a pathway, sit down with the Roosters and plan what his pathway is going to be."

Ronald Volkman scored two tries in a trial match against Wests Tigers. Picture: NRL Photos
Ronald Volkman scored two tries in a trial match against Wests Tigers. Picture: NRL Photos

Given the Roosters' halves depth, Volkman will likely start the season in Jersey Flegg (under-21s).

The Tigers trial was the Parramatta junior's first game back after COVID-19 suspended all underage competitions last year.

"He might have jumped into the limelight a lot earlier if COVID wasn't around last year," Tartak said.

"This was his first game back since COVID - everyone knew about him in the rugby union world, but in the rugby league world not many people knew about him until the other night.

"He played a bit of union, local stuff, just to keep his fitness up, but it was pretty minimal."

Roosters fans may have seen the last of Volkman for the pre-season given Keary, Walker, Lam and Drew Hutchison are all expected to named in the club's squad to play the Raiders in their final trial this weekend.

 

Originally published as Roosters facing fight to keep halfback prodigy

More Stories

Show More
nrl rugby league sport sydney roosters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Following family footsteps, Alice steps out with new grads

        Premium Content Following family footsteps, Alice steps out with new grads

        Health 18 new registered nurse graduates have joined our hospitals, with some nerves, a bit of inspiration and a lot of passion for the work ahead

        Wild storms wreak havoc with flood rescues, powerlines down

        Premium Content Wild storms wreak havoc with flood rescues, powerlines down

        News Last night’s storms kept emergency crews busy

        • 24th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
        Anti-vaxxers ‘the most ill-informed people in our society’

        Premium Content Anti-vaxxers ‘the most ill-informed people in our society’

        News MP gives it to anti-vaxxers with both barrels after protest