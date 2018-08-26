Menu
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — AUGUST 25: Dylan Napa of the Roosters looks dejected as he watches on during the round 24 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at Allianz Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Napa charged, faces finals wipeout

by Phil Rothfield
26th Aug 2018 4:48 PM
ROOSTERS firebrand Dylan Napa could be rubbed out for the rest of the season after being charged for his controversial tackle on Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough.

Napa has been hit with a grade three dangerous contact charge by the NRL match review committee.

He would miss three weeks with an early guilty plea, but risks a four-week suspension if he opts to fight the charge at the NRL judiciary.

A three-week ban would see Napa sidelined until at least week three of the playoffs, and possibly longer if the Roosters secured a top four spot and won their first final to earn a week off.

Andrew McCullough heavily concussed following Dylan Napa’s hit.
Andrew McCullough stretchered from the field.
