‘We’re banking on Cronk’: Roosters skipper

Cooper Cronk has proved he is still the best. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner said on the red carpet his team was "banking on" Cooper Cronk playing on Sunday.

"He's doing well, (he's) obviously nursing a pretty bad injury there but he'll be doing it tough to race the clock to be right to play but we're banking on him to be there and if anyone can do it I'm sure Cooper's the man to do that," he said.

"I think a classy player like Cooper is, even at 80 per cent you'd probably want him out in the field. But it's only when it becomes a liability for the team, that's when you have to ask yourself the question.

"But he won't be selfish in his decision to play, he'll put the team first and what's best for the team. We'll be fine if he's playing and look, we'll be just as fine if he's not playing."

Boyd Cordner says he is not worried about a graze on his nose, especially with Jemma Barge to look after him. Picture: Getty Images

Cordner said he was enjoying the lead up to Sunday's game.

"It's been a very exciting week so far, we had our first main training session today.

"A day off tomorrow and some media stuff and then mate it'll be very quick 'til off time."

Cooper Cronk with his arm in a sling during the Sydney Roosters Grand Final media opportunity at the SCG. Picture: Brett Costello

Cornder was sporting a big scratch on his nose.

"I'm fine, that's rugby league for you," he said.

"I've had a few broke bones so a little graze off the nose isn't much at all. I'm fine; I've got this stunning woman to look after me so I'm all ok."