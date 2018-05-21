Ban costs Arnold Wallabies spot

Rory Arnold will miss the Wallabies Test matches against Ireland next month. Photo: Stuart Walmsley/RUGBY.com.au

AUSTRALIA lock Rory Arnold has been slapped with a three-week ban, ruling him out of contention for the first Test against Ireland in Brisbane on June 9.

His suspension came after he received a red card during the ACT Brumbies' 42-24 loss to the Golden Lions in their Super Rugby match in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Arnold, who had been yellow-carded earlier in the game, was sent off for shoulder charging Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies, striking the South African in the jaw.

Super Rugby organisers SANZAAR said in a statement that Arnold's excellent disciplinary record plus his remorse and guilty plea reduced a potential six-week ban to three.

Rory Arnold in action for the Brumbies.

The dismissal had a crucial bearing on the Super Rugby game as Brumbies saw a three-point lead overturned soon after.

Australia host Six Nations champions Ireland on three consecutive Saturdays from June 9 in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.