Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rory McIlroy won’t be watching Tiger and Phil in las Vegas. Picture: AP.
Rory McIlroy won’t be watching Tiger and Phil in las Vegas. Picture: AP.
Golf

Tiger-Phil shootout comes ‘15 years too late’

by New York Post
15th Nov 2018 9:10 AM

Rory McIlroy won't be shelling out the money to watch golf's $A12 million showdown later this month.

The much-hyped one-on-one matchup between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be available to the public via pay-per-view, though for McIlroy, "The Match" is past its best-by date.

"Look, if they had done it 15 years ago it would have been great," he said of the November 24 (EDT) shootout.

"But nowadays, it's missed the mark a little bit."

Not even the prospect of watching the PPV for free was enticing enough for the four-time major champ, who had an offer from Mickelson over lunch.

"I said, 'Oh, I might pay to watch it,' and he took $25 out of his pocket," McIlroy laughed.

"He said, 'No, here's $25. I'll pay for it for you, thank you.'"

Other golfers might be more willing to take up lefty's offer, though some will join McIlroy in finding more exciting afternoons.

The first-of-its-kind golf match will be played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas (though closed to the public) and will feature in-game wagers by the two golfing legends.

Woods holds an 18-15-4 edge over Mickelson in head-to-head battles over their careers, though the gamesmanship between them is as strong as ever.

 

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live.

More Stories

phil mickelson rory mcilroy tiger woods
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Do Clarence Valley motorists have an attitude problem?

    Do Clarence Valley motorists have an attitude problem?

    Offbeat WITH a long list of questionable road etiquette incidents taking place in the Valley, do you think our drivers have an attitude problem?

    Truck loses load on Pacific Highway

    Truck loses load on Pacific Highway

    Breaking Trailer dislodged at roadhouse intersection

    Ghosts in limbo after NRRRL rejects bid

    premium_icon Ghosts in limbo after NRRRL rejects bid

    Rugby League INABILITY to move north raises questions over Wicks commitment.

    A rewarding way to serve the community

    A rewarding way to serve the community

    News Fire and Rescue are recruiting

    • 15th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners