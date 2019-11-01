Menu
HOT IN THE CITY: The Toast Espresso crew get a bit troppo for their dress-up on Jacaranda Thursday.
News

Rose Bowl's fun dial hits 11 for Jaca Thursday judging

Tim Howard
by
1st Nov 2019 1:00 AM
IT WAS not all fun and games for the competitors in this year's Rose Bowl for the best dressed staff on Jacaranda Thursday.

While the fun dial at every business had been turned to 11, a couple of choices for costumes took inspiration from topical issues.

At Paper Daisy, the staff's stunning and colourful butterfly costumes had a relevant message behind them, said owner Tara Spies.

"As a florist, we actually rely on our pollinators, like butterflies and bees and they are under a lot of stress in the world at the moment," she said.

"Without them there would be no flowers or fruit or vegies, so we wanted to do something that made people think of them."

Around the corner at Family Dental in Duke St, the staff might have been dressed in giant animal costumes, but there was a good message in their theme, The Toothbrush Song.

Penned by the business owner Willem Espag, the ditty encouraged children to brush regularly and instead of sweets, staff handed out gift packs including toothbrushes to their audiences.

At the cafe Toast, inspiration came from the Disney animated movie Moana.

Manager Sharni Lawson said staff had worked for weeks on their costumes, which enabled them to put a nature theme into the shop.

At Grafton Lotto Plus staff took a darker tone, with staff dressed in black.

"We chose to go Gothic this year," said manager Judy Emery. "It was an easy one and the staff are a little bit wild."

Nearby Harveys Jewellers went on holiday in the tropical bar set up in the shop.

Manager Alison Terranova said staff had worked for weeks cutting out the decorations by hand.

"The aim was to make it very relaxed, comfortable and colourful," she said.

Defending his Rose Bowl title, Low Pressure Surf Co owner Noel Smith hit upon the hit movie The Joker as his theme.

Taking a minimalist approach he face-painted himself into a good likeness of the Joaquin Phoenix character and welcomed customers with his trademark playing cards.

In a year of Jacaranda Festival rejuvenation, inspiration came from festival history.

Jacaranda organiser Stuart Connell said they had gone for a Best of Jacaranda approach, bringing back elements from past festivals which had made them great.

"We couldn't resist Tina Turner at a Venetian Carnival. She was simply the best," he said.

The judges compiled the scores on Thursday. The Rose Bowl winner will be revealed at Jacarok on Saturday.

