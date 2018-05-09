Millionaire’s daughter in court for alleged smuggling

THE daughter of a multi-millionaire businesswoman who allegedly tried to smuggled a huge haul of amphetamines from Mexico into the country has appeared in person before a Sydney court for the first time since being granted bail.

Dressed in black and wearing her distinctive reading glasses Rose Helena Thomas, 25, faced Central Local Court on Wednesday morning waving sheepishly to the magistrate when her matter was mentioned.

Rose Helena Thomas leaves Central Local Court with her mother Jackie Maxted



She and her partner, Norma Zuniga Frias, were arrested on March 1 when police foiled an alleged plot to import 20kg of methamphetamines worth $21 million from Mexico concealed in stereo speakers.

Thomas was arrested on March 1.

Thomas is the daughter of Jackie Maxted, an online publisher.

Thomas, who is the daughter of online publisher and entrepreneur Jackie Maxted, was granted bail on March 23 swapping her grungy inner-west share house for her mother's $4.5 million Bondi mansion while she awaits trial.

Norma Alicia Zuniga Frias, 25, was arrested with Rose Thomas.

Zuniga Frias, also 25, was charged with once importing a commercial quantity of ice and one count of possess a commercial volume of the drug while Thomas was charged with two counts of attempting to possess a commercial volume of the drug.

They each face life in prison if convicted. Neither woman has entered a plea.

Norma Alicia Zuniga Frias and Rose Thomas were charged with drug offences.



As part of her bail conditions Thomas is required to live with her mother, is not allowed to leave the house without her or someone deemed suitable and must report to police daily.

Her partner Frias remains in custody at Silverwater Women's Correctional Centre and also appeared in court on Wednesday via audiovisual link from

Thomas is being housed at this $4.5m Bondi house owned by her mother.

Ms Maxted, 56, who has no involvement in the case, has a property portfolio worth nearly $10 million, including the Bondi house, which boasts a pool, Miele kitchen and "designer bedrooms". Ms Maxted paid $100,000 as security for her daughter's bail.

Norma Alicia Zuniga Frias, 25 and Sydney woman Rosie Thomas.

Documents lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission show Ms Maxted sold one of her three beauty-themed websites, Beauty Haven, to Bauer Media in 2015 for more than $20 million.

That year, she bought a two-storey, three-bedroom penthouse in the New York-style Griffiths Teas development in Surry Hills for $4 million, as well as the Wellington St, Bondi, home.

It is a far cry from the modest Marrickville share house the Thomas and her lover lived in before their arrest.

Australian Border Force officers intercepted eight home audio speakers which contained crystal meth.

Three months before police swooped on her daughter, Ms Maxted posted a photograph of Thomas, Frias, herself and her three other children, telling a friend on Facebook: "I suppose they've all changed quite a lot since we last saw you."

Ms Maxted has featured in several articles online about female entrepreneurs.

Thomas and Frias are next scheduled to appear before the same court on July 11.