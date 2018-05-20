The Roseanne episode that has everyone talking

THE jokes are usually a mile a minute on Roseanne, but the next episode of the sitcom will strike an emotional chord.

The new series, which reunites the original stars of the hit '90s sitcom two decades on, has already tackled Trump's election, modern parenting and bullying.

In tonight's episode, titled Eggs Over, Not Easy, the comedy addresses the death of Becky's husband Mark.

Alicia Goranson and Roseanne Barr in a scene from the TV series Roseanne. Adam Rose

So far in the reboot, Dan and Roseanne's daughter Becky has been laser-focused on becoming a surrogate in the hopes of finally being able to afford her own home. But a crucial medical revelation forces Becky and her sister Darlene to critically assess each other's lives.

"When that whole storyline reaches its peak you realise how clever the whole arc is," Alicia Goranson, who plays Becky, tells Weekend.

"That fourth episode really moved a lot of people here in the States, and people are still talking and writing about it. It addresses what happens to people when they experience trauma or grief. Sometimes it's too much, almost like their life stops, and that's what happened for Becky. She's been arrested because she had a really hard time moving forward after the death of Mark."

@therealroseanne I grew up watching the original Roseanne and loved it. I was excited about the new version, but the initial episodes didn't do it for me, too much content I think. Last night's episode felt like the original Roseanne. Thank you, that was fun. #Roseanne — Jason Solchenberger (@JAS_sword) April 11, 2018

The episode, which American critics and viewers have hailed as the best so far, is dedicated to Glenn Quinn, who played Mark in the original series but died of a drug overdose in 2002.

"It was really a beautiful thing to be on set with these people who loved him, me being one of them, and being together to remember him," she says.

"We felt his presence very strongly when we were together and it makes you realise how people's spirits live on in your collective memories."

Glenn and family are frequently on my mind. We put his picture in the hallway we pass each day.



After my #Roseanne press tour today drove down and visited him.



As long as @RoseanneOnABC is on Glenn Quinn is part of it.



I'll always honor him and the Quinn family in my work pic.twitter.com/0JgsB2L1Fe — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) April 11, 2018

Goranson hopes the pivotal episode will allow the show's writers to explore new avenues with Becky.

"I hope that she continues her healing process and shifts gears with her work," she says. "I'd like to see her get out of the restaurant and use her brain a little more. She's still a smart one."

Roseanne airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 10.