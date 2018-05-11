‘Hurt’ Lyon vows to defend reputation

DEFIANT Fremantle coach Ross Lyon says he "holds no fears" over the sexual harassment allegations that continue to surround him.

Lyon, flanked by Dockers president Dale Alcock and chief executive Steve Rosich, yesterday said he wasn't going anywhere and would instead "dig in".

"I've built a strong reputation over 22 years of coaching in the AFL I'm proud of and I'll continue to protect it," Lyon said.

"It's been hard-fought and hard-earned and I stand by my record."

Lyon fronted the media yesterday after tit was revealed on Thursday the Dockers had referred a second complaint to the AFL's integrity unit. The club said the man had since withdrawn his complaint.

Asked if there were "any more skeletons to come out" and reminded that this was his chance to come clean, Lyon said: "Clearly, I feel I don't need to."

He acknowledged the "hurt" the matter had caused people, but didn't apologise directly to the woman who was at the centre of the harassment allegations made against him.

"I understand there is a lot of hurt occurring to our club, our members and partners and the wider AFL, in particular my family, the complainant and other people with the allegations being aired," Lyon said.

"This really saddens me and I'm really sorry to see this.

"Regarding the second allegation that was aired last night, there's been no complaint lodged and I encourage anyone who has been aggrieved to go through the integrity unit or any official authority where it's appropriate as this is fair for all concerned.

"For everyone involved and everyone that's been drawn in. It's a really difficult situation, but at no stage have I questioned my coaching, my commitment to this club.

"Fremantle has been amazing to me. I think I've paid that back in spades, and currently it's as harmonious an environment with our coaching and player group and that's an indicator of success around the corner for us."

Lyon, Dockers president Dale Alcock and chief executive Steve Rosich address the media. Picture: Getty Images

Alcock said the Dockers had taken "valuable leanings" out of the controversy and was determined to provide a safe workplace.

"As a proud club this is not where want to be. I apologise to our former employee who was subject of the matter currently in the media," Alcock said.

"I'm sorry for the stress and duress this matter has caused her and the people closest to her.

"The Fremantle Football Club is an organisation committed to the highest standards and to ensuring we provide a supportive and respectful environment for everyone who works at our club and comes into contact with our club.

"It's really important that if people feel the club and our employees are not held to those standards to do the right thing, that they are able to have the matter investigated by an independent person from the AFL, or if it's serious, to the relevant authority.

"Everyone has the right to have his or her complaint properly and fully investigated."

Rosich said the second allegation had been withdrawn.

"The male person contacted me, I suggested he should contact AFL integrity," Rosich said.

"He subsequently contacted myself, Dale as president, and myself again today to say that he wishes to not take the matter forward."