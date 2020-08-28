Rotary charges on despite COVID-19 challenges

Grafton Midday Rotary outgoing president Bob Booth and incoming 2020-21 president Robert Blanchard hand over Rotary International lapel pins at a COVID-19 social distance.

Grafton Midday Rotary outgoing president Bob Booth and incoming 2020-21 president Robert Blanchard hand over Rotary International lapel pins at a COVID-19 social distance.

THE Grafton Midday Rotary Club is refusing to let COVID-19 get in the way of having a good time and staying relevant.

New president Robert Blanchard explained while COVID-19 had placed restrictions on various activities, the club continues to function.

“Face to face fundraising events, such as BBQs and raffle ticket selling, are out for the moment,” Mr Blanchard said.

“So we are making applications for grants and the like to bring to life projects that will benefit our community.”

Other projects have been rescheduled, while the annual Carols By Candlelight event at Alumy Creek Reserve organised by Grafton Midday Rotary was cancelled this week.

Related Article:

SILENT NIGHT: Christmas carols latest COVID victim

Compere Des Harvey at the 2019 Grafton Midday Rotary Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek Reserve.

The club has also made changes to how it holds regular meetings, including the annual Changeover, where Mr Blanchard exchanged lapel pins with outgoing president Bob Booth.

“Our recent changeover was held at our long time regular Wednesday meeting venue Roches Hotel,” Mr Blanchard said.

“It was limited to our board members to ensure we complied with the 10 seated persons COVID-19 limit.

Flashback:

2019 CHANGEOVER: Midday Rotary party celebrates 30 years

Bill Paterson, Des Harvey and Brian Lane cut the 30th birthday cake at the Grafton Midday Rotary Changeover Dinner at Roches Family Hotel on Friday, 19th June, 2019.

“We plan to hold a bigger event, with our partners and friends of Rotary, after the restrictions are lifted.

“We ‘Zoom’ for larger club meetings and hold small team face to face meetings for our projects,” Mr Blanchard said. “This will see us through until we get back to a new normal.”

More Midday Rotary Stories:

Rotary scholarship helps pave student’s future

New mothers to benefit from birthing kits

Disaster trifecta makes for interesting exchange visit

Hearts safe in the Grafton CBD

In the meantime, the changeover was marked with a photo outside the hotel of outgoing Mr Booth and Mr Blanchard handing over their Rotary International lapel pins at the now normal social distance.