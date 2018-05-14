Menu
KEEPING TRACK: Yamba Rotary Club president Kevin Hassey with some of his records.
News

Rotary club on a history hunt

by Caitlan Charles
14th May 2018 5:00 AM

KEVIN Hassey has already scanned 22,000 pages of history for Yamba Rotary Club into his computer, and he's searching for more.

With the organisation spanning decades, Mr Hassey is trying to collect as much of the history as possible.

"I'm looking for documents like bulletins we used to send out, articles from The Daily Examiner and pictures from functions we've run that tell me who they were,” he said.

After spending 10 years collecting the documents, photos and articles, Mr Hassey said he was putting the call out now because he would eventually have to stop.

"I'm the charter president and so for that reason, as time has gone on, I'd like to try and get everything collected,” he said.

"I've got an agreement with the historical society and they will keep the history in perpetuity.”

Buried in the documents Mr Hassey discovered quite a few interesting things.

"I've got all the records of all the achievements (of the club) and all the characters of Rotary... there are some quite interesting characters in Rotary history,” he said.

Mr Hassey has been president of Yamba Rotary Club five times, for one year at a time, throughout his membership.

If you have documents you'd like to share with Kevin Hassey, you can email him on kevin.hassey@gmail.com or call 66462285.

Grafton Daily Examiner

