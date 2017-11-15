Rotary gives rewards for jobs well done

COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTION: Kimberley Brotherson, Isabella Runge, Amanda Doyle, Vanessa White and Adam Hourigan were awarded Pride of Workmanship plaques at a Grafton Rotary Club dinner on Monday night.

COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTION: Kimberley Brotherson, Isabella Runge, Amanda Doyle, Vanessa White and Adam Hourigan were awarded Pride of Workmanship plaques at a Grafton Rotary Club dinner on Monday night. Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

GRAFTON Rotary shined a light on those who take that extra piece of pride in their work at a dinner on Monday night.

The annual Pride of Workmanship awards were given to five nominees in range of careers from medical to hospitality.

Cranes' Vanessa White, Queen Street Clinic office supervisor Mandy Doyle, 17-year-old Coffee Club barista Isabella Runge, Southside Pharmacy dispensary technician Kimberley Brotherson and The Daily Examiner's photographer Adam Hourigan were nominated to be presented with a plaque as recognition of their efforts at the event.

President of Grafton Rotary Club Russell Jones said the night was to recognise people within the community who make an extra effort to make life for their workmates and customers a little better each day.

"I feel that there is a lot of people within the community that make their service to the community better than it could be, and we like to recognise those people," he said.