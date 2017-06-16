Rotary offer help to restore Maclean helipad

THE building supervisor of the Maclean Hospital Helipad believes that the existing design could be expanded to provide a new structure that would meet new requirements.

Rotarian Ken Ford said following an initial briefing with health officials that the group, who joined together in the area to fund the existing structure along with a matching Federal government grant was keen to work with the health authorities to restore the service to Maclean.

The cost of the existing structure built in 2005 was $70,000 with an additional $7000 available for maintenance.

Following the introduction of a heavier rescue helicopter into the service, a safety audit found that the existing structure which is unique in northern NSW did not meet the new criteria for the use of this aircraft and was closed.

The new requirements include a landing pad measuring 25x25 metres, an increase from the current 14x7 metre size with a static weight rating of 6.8 tonnes.

Mr Ford, who helped design and supervise the construction of the current pad, said he believed requirements for the larger aircraft could be met by placing additional supports and beams on the existing structure, and duplicate this to extend the size of the deck to the newly required size.

"Using a mesh floor, which has proved satisfactory on the present pad, on the extension, could be achieved at considerably less structure weight and cost than the reported requirements,” he said.

It is believed that the cost of similar helipads across the state have exceeded $1 million, but chief executive of Northern NSW Local Health District Wayne Jones said costings will be dependent on the outcome of decisions on the location and extent of construction work required, and that consultations are ongoing with aviation experts and local stakeholders.

Mr Jones also stated a review of approach and departure flightpaths also formed part of the safety audit process and any new or upgraded helipad would comply with these safety guidelines.