Rotary scholarship helps pave student’s future

Rotarians Adrian Van-Ash, Judy Glasson (wife of Frank Glasson) and Richard Nichols present the Frank Glasson Memorial Scholarship to Caitlin Carter.

WITHOUT a scholarship university student Caitlin Carter would have struggled to afford accommodation to attend her studies at Griffith University at the Gold Coast.

Caitlin began studying a Bachelor of Government and International Public Relations this year, with the help of Rotary Club of Grafton Midday’s Frank Glasson Memorial Scholarship, awarded each year to assist school leavers with university studies.

The scholarship provides her with $3000 ($1500 per semester) for the year.

“It definitely helped with securing a place to stay and setting myself up for my studies,” Caitlin said.

Her studies were interrupted last term when COVID-19 restrictions halted lectures.

Caitlin returned home to study online for a time but is happy to be returning to the university next semester and is “loving” her studies.

“It was pretty disruptive to our studies to transition online, but we managed,” she said. “Next term it will be part online and part in person.”

Rotary’s Richard Nichols said the Frank Glasson Memorial Scholarship had been awarded for the past 18 years.

“Fred Glasson worked in the Commonwealth Employment Service and was particularly interested in ensuring people had a decent future through education,” Mr Nichols said.

After he died the club decided to award a scholarship each year to students who would otherwise have difficulty or be unable to attend university.

Mr Nichols said students were selected on their merits and through referral from teachers.

He said Caitlin was a worthy recipient, having achieved a lot during her school years.

In addition to her studies she had received Duke of Edinburgh bronze and silver awards and presented the address on Anzac Day services. She assisted the Mend and Make Do Crew, volunteered at the school canteen and was a peer reading mentor.

Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.